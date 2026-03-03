Early Primary Election Results: Wylie leads Precinct 4 Commissioner race, Gill keeps strong hold on Republican House nomination

Denton County residents joined Texans by heading to the polls on Tuesday to finish out the March primary election.

Republican

Early vote tallies indicate a shift in the most contested race on the Republican side with David Wylie leading the pack of four with 6,458 votes, 37% of ballots submitted.

Gerard Hudspeth is in second with 3,984 votes, Valerie Roerhs sits in third with 3,774 votes and incumbent Dianne Edmondson lags behind in fourth, but within reach with 3,239 votes.

Congressman Brandon Gill is running for reelection to represent Texas’ 26th Congressional District and proves he has a commanding hold on Republican voters, leading Sanger opponent Robert Chick by more than 37,000 votes.

Gill has 41,287 votes, accounting for 91.08% of ballots submitted.

In the Republican race to represent District 64 in the Texas House, incumbent Andy Hopper leads challenger Lisa McEntire 5,468 votes (67%) to 2,693 votes (33%).

Denton County Justice of the Peace Precinct No. 1 incumbent Alan Wheeler is on pace to retain his chance for reelection, leading challenger Steven Oliver 4,369 votes (61.28%) to 2,761 votes (38.72%).

Over in Precinct No. 3, incumbent James Kerbow looks like he will remain the Republican party’s nominee in November as he leads Daniel Caldwell 4,048 votes (76.93%) to 1,214 votes (23.01%).

Democrat

On the Democratic side of the ticket, Gill’s likely opponent to represent Texas’ 26th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives in November is yet to be decided.

Ernest Lineberger and Steven Shook are neck-and-neck for the Democratic nomination with the former tallying 19,540 votes (50.95%) and the latter tallying 18,815 votes (49.05%).