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Southern Denton County Local News

Early voting results released for southern Denton County races

CTG Staff
By CTG Staff
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Voters across southern Denton County headed to the polls Saturday for local municipal and school board elections.

Early, unofficial results from Denton County’s May 2 joint election show a mix of close races and commanding leads across southern Denton County, with turnout remaining low as ballots continue to be counted.

Countywide turnout was reported at 6.49%, with 37,566 ballots cast out of 578,734 registered voters, according to Denton County Elections.

In Flower Mound, incumbent Chris Drew ran unopposed for Place 2 and received 100% of the vote with 2,765 ballots cast. The Place 5 race showed a competitive field, with Clare Harris leading at 57.76% (2,061 votes), followed by Susan Cox at 38.26% (1,365 votes) and Ethan Mitchell at 3.98% (142 votes).

In Highland Village, Mayor Charlotte Wilcox secured another term unopposed with 100% of the vote (790 votes). In Place 2, Hogan Heathington held a narrow lead with 51.25% (452 votes) over Misty Sedillo at 48.75% (430 votes). Shawn Nelson ran unopposed for Place 4, while the Place 6 race remained close, with Daniel Jaworski leading Lorri Hill 52.29% to 47.71%.

In Double Oak, a crowded race for three Town Council seats showed newcomers Chris Bump leading with 22.11% (419 votes), followed closely by Dan McCormick at 21.79% (413 votes) and Linda Blesch at 21.06% (399 votes). Incumbent candidates K. Favero garnered 12.03% (228 votes), Geri Smith had 11.61% (220 votes) and Mark Dieterich earned 11.40% (216 votes), for a total of 1,895 votes cast.

In Justin, the mayoral race showed incumbent James Clark with a strong lead at 62.68% (262 votes), followed by Tomas Mendoza at 26.56% (111 votes) and Joe Kotel at 10.77% (45 votes). James Castle ran unopposed for Place 4. In Place 5, Daniel Dennis led with 61.69% (248 votes) over Jason Wood at 38.31% (154 votes), and Shelby Scott StClair ran unopposed for Place 6.

In Lewisville ISD, the Place 5 race showed Staci Barker leading with 54.88% (1,866 votes) over Brian Pollard at 45.12% (1,534 votes), with 3,400 total votes cast.

In Denton ISD, the Place 6 race remained tight, with Greg Petolick holding a narrow lead at 51.09% (5,178 votes) over Vicki Byrd at 48.91% (4,957 votes), totaling 10,135 votes. Anita Martinez-Strickland ran unopposed for Place 7 and received 7,389 votes.

In Argyle, early results showed strong support for both propositions. Proposition A, extension of the existing street sales tax, was passing with 92.51% (210 votes) in favor, while Proposition B, that would extend the terms for the mayor and councilmembers from two years to three, was ahead with 72.69% (165 votes) supporting.

In Northlake, early results showed closely contested outcomes on both ballot measures that would create a Municipal Development District. Proposition A was narrowly leading with 51.53% of the vote (84 votes) to 48.47% (79 votes). Proposition B was ahead with 61.27% (87 votes) in favor compared to 38.73% (55 votes) opposed.

All results are unofficial until canvassed, and totals will continue to update as additional ballots are reported. Election Day results will be released later this evening.

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