Early voting results released for southern Denton County races

Voters across southern Denton County headed to the polls Saturday for local municipal and school board elections.

Early, unofficial results from Denton County’s May 2 joint election show a mix of close races and commanding leads across southern Denton County, with turnout remaining low as ballots continue to be counted.

Countywide turnout was reported at 6.49%, with 37,566 ballots cast out of 578,734 registered voters, according to Denton County Elections.

In Flower Mound, incumbent Chris Drew ran unopposed for Place 2 and received 100% of the vote with 2,765 ballots cast. The Place 5 race showed a competitive field, with Clare Harris leading at 57.76% (2,061 votes), followed by Susan Cox at 38.26% (1,365 votes) and Ethan Mitchell at 3.98% (142 votes).

In Highland Village, Mayor Charlotte Wilcox secured another term unopposed with 100% of the vote (790 votes). In Place 2, Hogan Heathington held a narrow lead with 51.25% (452 votes) over Misty Sedillo at 48.75% (430 votes). Shawn Nelson ran unopposed for Place 4, while the Place 6 race remained close, with Daniel Jaworski leading Lorri Hill 52.29% to 47.71%.

In Double Oak, a crowded race for three Town Council seats showed newcomers Chris Bump leading with 22.11% (419 votes), followed closely by Dan McCormick at 21.79% (413 votes) and Linda Blesch at 21.06% (399 votes). Incumbent candidates K. Favero garnered 12.03% (228 votes), Geri Smith had 11.61% (220 votes) and Mark Dieterich earned 11.40% (216 votes), for a total of 1,895 votes cast.

In Justin, the mayoral race showed incumbent James Clark with a strong lead at 62.68% (262 votes), followed by Tomas Mendoza at 26.56% (111 votes) and Joe Kotel at 10.77% (45 votes). James Castle ran unopposed for Place 4. In Place 5, Daniel Dennis led with 61.69% (248 votes) over Jason Wood at 38.31% (154 votes), and Shelby Scott StClair ran unopposed for Place 6.

In Lewisville ISD, the Place 5 race showed Staci Barker leading with 54.88% (1,866 votes) over Brian Pollard at 45.12% (1,534 votes), with 3,400 total votes cast.

In Denton ISD, the Place 6 race remained tight, with Greg Petolick holding a narrow lead at 51.09% (5,178 votes) over Vicki Byrd at 48.91% (4,957 votes), totaling 10,135 votes. Anita Martinez-Strickland ran unopposed for Place 7 and received 7,389 votes.

In Argyle, early results showed strong support for both propositions. Proposition A, extension of the existing street sales tax, was passing with 92.51% (210 votes) in favor, while Proposition B, that would extend the terms for the mayor and councilmembers from two years to three, was ahead with 72.69% (165 votes) supporting.

In Northlake, early results showed closely contested outcomes on both ballot measures that would create a Municipal Development District. Proposition A was narrowly leading with 51.53% of the vote (84 votes) to 48.47% (79 votes). Proposition B was ahead with 61.27% (87 votes) in favor compared to 38.73% (55 votes) opposed.

All results are unofficial until canvassed, and totals will continue to update as additional ballots are reported. Election Day results will be released later this evening.