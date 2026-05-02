Voters decide key races in Double Oak, Flower Mound, Highland Village, LISD

Several closely watched races in Double Oak, Flower Mound, Highland Village and Lewisville ISD headlined Election Day results Saturday, as voters across southern Denton County weighed in on local leadership and school board representation.

In Flower Mound, Chris Drew ran unopposed for Place 2 and received 3,271 votes. In the Place 5 council race, Clare Harris prevailed with 55.91% (2,373 votes), followed by Susan Cox at 40.48% (1,718 votes) and Ethan Mitchell at 3.61% (153 votes).

In Highland Village, Mayor Charlotte Wilcox was reelected unopposed with 1,130 votes. Hogan Heathington nabbed the Place 2 spot with 51.47% (649 votes) over Misty Sedillo at 48.53% (612 votes). Shawn Nelson was unopposed in Place 4 with 1,041 votes. The Place 6 race remained close, with former Mayor Daniel Jaworski topping Lorri Hill 52.45% (675 votes) to 47.55% (612 votes).

In Double Oak, six candidates competed for three Town Council seats, with newcomers capturing the top three positions. Dan McCormick led with 22.56% of the vote (584 votes), followed closely by Chris Bump at 22.52% (583 votes) and Linda Blesch at 21.44% (555 votes). Incumbents trailed in the race, with K. Favero receiving 11.59% (300 votes), Geri Smith 11.01% (285 votes) and Mark Dieterich 10.89% (282 votes).

In Justin, incumbent James Clark won the mayoral race with 62.68% (262 votes), ahead of Tomas Mendoza at 26.56% (111 votes) and Joe Kotel at 10.77% (45 votes). James Castle ran unopposed for Place 4 with 350 votes. In Place 5, Daniel Dennis kept his seat with 61.69% (248 votes) over Jason Wood at 38.31% (154 votes). Shelby Scott StClair was unopposed in Place 6 with 363 votes.

In Argyle, voters approved both propositions by wide margins. Proposition A, extension of the existing street sales tax, passed with 89.72% (288 votes) in favor to 10.28% (33 votes). Proposition B, that would extend the terms for the mayor and councilmembers from two years to three, was approved with 71.34% (229 votes) compared to 28.66% (92 votes).

In Northlake, both propositions that would create a Municipal Development District were passed. Proposition A held a narrow lead with 52.55% (134 votes) to 47.45% (121 votes). Proposition B led with 64.73% (145 votes) in favor and 35.27% (79 votes) opposed.

School board races were also decided.

In Denton Independent School District, the Place 6 race remained tight, with Greg Petolick edging Vicki Byrd 50.48% (6,586 votes) to 49.52% (6,462 votes), with 13,048 votes cast. Anita Martinez-Strickland ran unopposed for Place 7 and received 9,445 votes.

In Lewisville Independent School District, Staci Barker won the Place 5 race with 54.07% (2,134 votes) over Brian Pollard at 45.93% (1,813 votes), with 3,947 total votes cast.

According to Denton County Elections, countywide turnout reached 9.23%, with 56,423 ballots cast out of 578,734 registered voters. About 130 of 220 precincts were reporting.

All results are unofficial until canvassed.

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