National Day of Prayer event returns to Denton County

Denton County will once again celebrate National Day of Prayer with praise, worship and a series of prayers.

The event will start at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 7 with praise and worship at The Denton County Amphitheater, located behind the Administrative Courthouse at 1 Courthouse Drive.

A series of prayers and speeches will start at noon. It is expected to last until about 1 p.m.

“It does so much when people come together and pray as a group,” said Sharon Smith of the Denton County National Day of Prayer Committee. “It’s just so moving.”

In addition to the celebrating the National Day of Prayer for a 75th year, the day will also feature a celebration of the 250th birthday of the United States of America.

Smith said the event will be extra special this year with the added significance.

“To be able to say a beautiful prayer and thank God for all of our blessings, and the fact that we’re able to do that here, it’s exciting,” she said.

Blue Mound United Methodist Church started hosting the event in 2009 after several years of Denton County lacking an event. Before then, Asbury United Methodist Church started hosting events at the Denton County Courthouse Lawn or Flagpole in the 1990s.

National Day of Prayer was assigned to the first Thursday of May every year by President Ronald Reagan in 1988. President Harry Truman declared the first National Day of Prayer in 1952.

In case of bad weather, the event still plans to go on, but will move inside to Commissioner’s Court on the third floor of the courthouse.

For more information, visit the Denton County National Day of Prayer website.

The program will also be live-streamed on the organization’s Facebook page.