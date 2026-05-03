Argyle senior ready for one more run at state glory

For Julia Lightner, tennis is life.

When the Argyle High School senior isn’t practicing or competing, she’s teaching the sport to younger local athletes. And when she heads to college next year, she plans to continue playing at the collegiate level.

But before she graduates, there is some unfinished business — a familiar destination she has reached each of the past three years: the state tennis tournament.

Lightner has enjoyed success at state in recent seasons. She teamed with her sister, Hannah, to win a state championship in girls doubles in 2024 and followed that with a trip to the state semifinals in mixed doubles with teammate Caden Everett last season.

This year, Lightner is going it alone, competing in girls singles at the state tournament on May 7.

Argyle coach Adam Mihok said Lightner has had a strong spring, adding “additional firepower” to her game.

That growth helped Lightner defeat Khloe Valdez of Lubbock High School in the regional semifinals, securing her spot at state.

“Julia made the transition back to singles extremely well this season,” Mihok said. “She is a strong doubles player, having qualified twice for the state tournament in girls doubles with her sister Hannah, as well as last year in mixed with Caden.

“We worked to utilize the things that make her a really good doubles player and incorporate them into an attacking singles style. She responded very well and has grown her skill set to prepare for this moment and hopefully match her doubles success.”

Mihok said two qualities stand out most about his senior.

“Her work ethic and willingness to be coachable,” he said. “She listens well, makes adjustments and has won some really tough matches along the way.”

He also praised her leadership off the court.

“She is always willing to help her teammates and is very involved in developing younger players in our elementary and intermediate tennis academy,” Mihok said. “She has a great personality and connects well with younger kids and her teammates.”

Lightner, 17, said the transition from doubles to singles has been challenging but rewarding.

“I grew up playing more doubles than singles,” she said. “Going from girls doubles to mixed and then to singles has been a big change. The mental side of competing alone has been the biggest adjustment.”

The transition has also been physically demanding.

“I’ve dealt with a quad strain and some arm issues, but I’ve worked through them and I’m almost back to 100 percent,” Lightner said. “Balancing everything that comes with being a senior has also been a challenge.”

Despite that, she has persevered.

Lightner said winning a district championship and qualifying for state for the third straight year are among her biggest highlights this season.

She will attend Howard Payne University next year, where she plans to continue her tennis career and reunite with her sister.

“I’m excited to play tennis there,” Lightner said. “My sister is already there, and I’m looking forward to being teammates again and competing for championships.”

But first, she has her sights set on San Antonio.

“My goal is to reach the state championship,” she said. “I’ve done it before with my sister, and we won it all. Once you get there, anything can happen. I just want to play my best and give it everything I have.”

Mihok believes a title run is within reach.

“We hope she gets a favorable draw that allows her to perform at her highest level,” he said. “Matchups are important, and we’ll prepare accordingly. She’ll be ready for every challenge.

“We’ll take it one day at a time, and I know she’ll be ready.”