The Arts: PDNB puts Denton in focus

Probably every reader of this column has sent or received an envelope marked “Photos — Do Not Bend.”

For more than 30 years, Denton-area residents Missy and Burt Finger have operated PDNB Gallery, an internationally respected photography gallery previously located in the Dallas Design District. In 2025, they relocated the gallery to Denton’s Square, returning to a vibrant, arts-centered community.

Denton has long been arts-forward. With two universities boasting strong music and visual arts programs, internationally recognized festivals, and the Patterson-Appleton Arts Center, artists play a key role in the city’s quality of life.

Missy and Burt specialize in photography as an art form that documents life. PDNB represents a wide range of styles, including street, travel, historical, journalistic and documentary photography. At any given time, the gallery features 25 or more artists, many of whom have work in museum and private collections. Exhibits rotate every six to 12 weeks.

With relatively few galleries in Denton or Fort Worth, accessibility is central to PDNB’s mission. The goal is not only to sell art but to inspire people to collect and display it in their homes.

Photography offers practical advantages as well. Unlike many three-dimensional works, it is easier to frame, store and rotate. It is also relatively accessible, with an average price around $2,500, though works can range from $50 to more than $50,000. Pieces can be shipped unframed, produced in various sizes, and framed through the gallery.

In less than a year, PDNB has established itself as a major presence in Denton’s arts scene. The gallery is free and open to the public and offers books, photo bins and a range of affordable works.

The internet has expanded PDNB’s reach, allowing the gallery to serve a global audience. Missy continues to support both emerging and established artists through solo and group exhibitions, portfolio reviews, museum partnerships, art fairs and photo festivals.

“It’s important to create and to appreciate — and to understand creativity is the essence of invention,” Missy said.

In addition to collectors, she welcomes aspiring artists to schedule portfolio reviews.

PDNB Gallery is located in the Wells Fargo Bank Building, basement level, 101 S. Locust St., Suite B07, Denton. Enter from Austin Street. Hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For more information, call 214-969-1852, email [email protected], or visit pdnbgallery.com.