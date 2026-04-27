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Wingstop to open another location in southern Denton County

Micah Pearce
By Micah Pearce
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Wingstop plans to open a new location at Harvest Town Center in southern Denton County. (Photo courtesy of Wingstop)

Wingstop has plans to open a new restaurant at Harvest Town Center, the large shopping center at the corner of I-35W and FM 407 anchored by Tom Thumb.

According to a filing with the state, Wingstop will be located in suite 140 of the shopping strip next to Tom Thumb.

European Wax, Jersey Mike’s, a nail salon, a math and reading center and Great Clips will also open these suites.

Construction on $350,000 worth of improvements to get the store ready to open is expected to start on June 15.

It should be completed by August 10.

Wingstop has another location at Lantana Town Center in Bartonville, which opened around August 2024.

The international chain also has locations in Northlake, Flower Mound, Highland Village, Denton, Corinth, Lewisville, Coppell, Grapevine and throughout the Alliance development in north Fort Worth.

Wingstop started in Garland, Texas in 1994 and has since opened more than 2,500 locations across the world.

According to its website, Wingstop serves chicken wings by themselves, in a combo and in group packs.

In addition, the restaurant serves chicken tenders, chicken sandwiches, sides like French fries, cheese fries, cajun fried corn and veggie sticks, multiple dips and desserts.

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Micah Pearce
Micah Pearce
Micah Pearce is a Digital Reporter for The Cross Timbers Gazette. Contact him at 940-‪268-3505‬ or at [email protected].

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