Great Clips to add another location in southern Denton County

The number of national brands at Harvest Town Center continues to grow as Great Clips submits plans to open a new location at the booming commercial development.

Great Clips is expected to go in suite 110 of the shopping strip located next to Tom Thumb.

The $120,000 in renovations are expected to start Wednesday and be completed in July, according to a filing with the state.

Great Clips has two locations along FM 1171 and two along FM 407. Three are in Flower Mound and one is in Bartonville.

The chain also has locations in Lewisville, Trophy Club and far north Fort Worth near Tanger Outlets, but the Harvest location will be the first along I-35W in between Fort Worth and Denton.

“We pride ourselves on making it easy for customers to get a great haircut at a great price at a time and place that’s convenient for them,” said the company. “That’s why we’re open evenings and weekends.”

Throughout the United States and Canada, Great Clips has more than 4,400 locations.

Great Clips offers affordable hair cuts for men, women and children of all ages.

According to the brand’s website, other services offered include bang trims, beard trims, neck trims, shampoo, styling and perms.

Great Clips says it offers free hair cuts to anyone interested in donating their hair to Wigs For Kids, as well as to anyone with cancer dealing with hair loss.

For more information, visit Great Clips’ website.

In addition to Tom Thumb, Chuy’s Tex-Mex restaurant will be opening soon in Harvest.

The major commercial development will also soon welcome Chipotle, Hawaiian-style cuisine Mo Bettah’s and national bank chain Bank of America.