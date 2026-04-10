VIDEO: Highland Village Candidate Forum

Highland Village City Council candidates discussed the issues and answered questions Thursday night at a candidate forum sponsored by The Cross Timbers Gazette and moderated by Dr. Buddy Bonner, a longtime local resident and educator.

Highland Village voters will see two contested City Council races on the May ballot. Place 2 features Hogan Heathington and Misty Sedillo, and Place 6 includes Lorri Hill and Daniel Jaworski.

Place 4 council member Shawn Nelson is running for reelection unopposed, as is current Mayor Charlotte Wilcox.

Election Day is May 2 and early voting will run from April 20 through April 28. Click here for more information about voting in Denton County.