Meet the Candidates: Highland Village City Council Place 6

Voters will hit the polls again for the May 2 election that will decide local representatives for southern Denton County towns, cities and school districts.

This year, Place 6 on the Highland Village City Council is up for grabs with the current term of council member and Mayor Pro-Tem Robert Fiester expiring.

Election Day is May 2 and early voting will run from April 20 through April 28.

A candidate forum will be held for the Highland Village City Council races with the public given an opportunity to submit questions.

The Cross Timbers Gazette emailed questionnaires to candidates in selected contested local municipal and school board elections. Below is each candidate’s profile, listed alphabetically. Incumbents are marked with an (i).

City Council Place 6 (2-year term)

Lorri Hill, 66

City/Town of residence: Highland Village

How long have you resided in the city/town you wish to represent? 26 years

Current occupation: Retired higher education professional with leadership experience

Education:

• Associate of Applied Science (AAS) – North Central Texas College

• Certificate in Applied Graphic Design Technology – Internet/Web Design – Collin College

• Bachelor of Applied Arts and Sciences (BAAS) in Applied Technology and Performance Improvement – University of North Texas

• Master of Science (MS) in Computer Education and Cognitive Systems – University of North Texas

Previous or current public service on governmental/community/civic boards: I have not served on any governmental boards, but I bring strong leadership and community experience. I served as Vice President of Fundraising for the Marcus Orchestra Booster Club, coordinating events and supporting student programs. I also managed safety and badging for a local Boy Scout troop, ensuring secure and organized operations.

In my higher‑education career, I held leadership roles focused on budgeting, grants, policy development and cooperative decision‑making – experience that supports thoughtful, responsible public service.

What motivated you to run for this position and why are you the best choice? Highland Village has played a meaningful role in my family’s life, and that connection motivates me to help ensure our community remains safe, welcoming and a great place to raise a family. As we approach full build‑out, I am committed to preserving the small‑town character that residents value while planning responsibly for our future.

My background in higher‑education leadership—working with grant management, budgeting, purchasing, policy development and collaborative decision‑making—has prepared me to approach city issues with care and accountability.

I bring a steady, thoughtful perspective rooted in responsible stewardship, a dedication to our residents and a commitment to sustaining a well‑managed, fiscally responsible budget that safeguards essential services while preventing unnecessary financial strain on our citizens.

Mission statement: I plan to focus on keeping Highland Village financially strong by working with the council to sustain a balanced, efficient budget without putting undue financial strain on our residents and protecting the essential services they rely on. As we reach build out, I will prioritize thoughtful, long-term planning that preserves our small-town character, supports public safety and ensures Highland Village remains a prosperous and welcoming community for years to come.

Candidate website: http://www.hillforplace6.org/

Candidate Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/hillforplace6

Dan Jaworski, 55

City/Town of residence: Highland Village

How long have you resided in the city/town you wish to represent? 26 years

Current occupation: Cybersecurity

Education: I have a master’s degree in management with a focus on strategic leadership.

Previous or current public service on governmental/community/civic boards: I served on the Zoning Board of Adjustment from 2013 to 2014, the Planning and Zoning Commission from 2014-2017, the city’s fire department service level task force from 2015-2017, the city council from 2017-2022 and as mayor from 2022-2024.

I currently serve on the board of directors of the Denton County Transportation Authority (since 2023).

What motivated you to run for this position and why are you the best choice? When I left office as Mayor in 2024, I still had a desire to serve and felt like there were still things that could be accomplished. I still feel that way today and my prior service on city council and in particular, as mayor, positions me well to be a tremendous city council member. My experience prepares me to be an effective member on Day One.

Mission statement: I have been blessed with the opportunity to serve the residents of Highland Village and have enjoyed overwhelming support in the past. We are in a time where difficult decisions will need to be made to ensure the long term sustainability of our city and experience in making those kinds of decisions is critical. I have that experience and my desire to serve the city I love remains strong!

Candidate Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/HVMayor