Fabletics, Pandora plan to open soon at Tanger Outlets

Shoppers at Tanger Outlets will soon be able to shop Fabletics’ trendy athletic wear and Pandora’s globally-recognized jewelry.

The two brands expect to open this summer at the shopping center.

Fabletics is a California-based gymwear brand that was founded in 2013 as an online-only, subscription-based clothes business.

“Tanger Fort Worth is always looking to bring the best brands at the best value to our shoppers, and Fabletics is a sought-after addition to our retail mix,” said Holly Conner, the marketing director at Tanger Fort Worth. “The opening will give our active community another option to explore for style-centric, high-performance athletic and leisure wear.”

It is still subscription-based with VIP Members getting discounts on items that nonmembers pay full price for.

The brand started opening physical stores in 2015 and now has more than 100 across the United States. It was reported Fabletics was coming to Tanger back in December 2025.

Fabletics will open its 2,800-square-foot store at Tanger next to Kate Spade New York.

It will feature the brand’s well-known men’s and women’s athletic and casual wear, as well as the brand’s performance-grade workwear, such as scrubs.

For more information, visit the Fabletics website.

Pandora is expected to open soon in unit 1050, next to KAY Jewelers, Select Shades and Vans.