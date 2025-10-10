Pandora jewelry shop coming to Tanger Outlets

A Pandora jewelry store will be opening at Tanger Outlets in space 1050, which is located near the KAY Jewelers, Perfumania, Select Shades and Vans.

Pandora’s products are available in more than 100 countries on six continents through more than 6,700 points of sale, including around 2,600 concept stores, according to the retailer’s website.

The global jewelry brand also has locations at the Grapevine Mills Mall, the Northeast Mall in Hurst and Stonebriar Centre in Frisco, among others in North Texas.

Pandora offers charms, bracelets, necklaces, rings and earrings. All of the diamonds used by Pandora are lab-grown “to reflect all that the future holds.”

According to its website, it was the first jewelry company to stop using mined diamonds.

Some services it provides include engraving, cleaning, gift cards, student discounts and military discounts.

The company is also a partner with Disney and offers specialty Disney-branded jewelry.

Pandora’s website says the company employs more than 33,000 workers.

Construction on the store is expected to start in December and be completed June 2026. It joins a couple of new additions to Tanger’s store lineup including restaurant Portillo’s and global shoe company Clarks.