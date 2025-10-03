Clarks footwear coming to Tanger Outlets

Tanger Outlets will add Clarks Shoes & Footwear to its list of stores this fall with a planned opening set for November next to Ann Taylor.

“Clarks adds another sought-after brand to Tanger Fort Worth’s retail mix,” said Holly Conner, Tanger Fort Worth’s marketing director. “With its reputation for comfort, style and value, the store will add a dynamic new option for the latest in footwear trends.”

The Quaker-founded company, based in the United Kingdom, has expanded its reach over its 200 years of production.

According to its website, Clarks was started in 1825 and has “evolved from a humble workshop in Street, Somerset, into a globally renowned footwear brand empowering millions to move comfortably.”

Tanger said Clarks offers a full collection of fashionable footwear for men, women and children. The brand is known for innovation in design and focuses on quality materials and attention to detail, ensuring shoes that look and feel great.

Some of the iconic designs from Clarks include the classic Desert Boot and the Wallabee.

