Edmondson: Take note of the Nov. 4 Constitutional Election – It could save you money

Our State Constitution, adopted in 1876, currently has 521 amendments with 17 additional amendments proposed for the upcoming Nov. 4 election.

To help you decide and understand a bit more about the proposed constitutional amendments, I have listed below the information compiled by District 57 State Representative Richard Hayes’ office.

The process of amending our Constitution begins with a two-thirds vote of the total membership of both the House and Senate to approve a joint resolution. This equates to at least 100 votes in the House and 21 votes in the Senate.

Once that occurs, they are sent to the Secretary of State. The amendments must be approved by a simple majority by voters in a general election. The Secretary of State conducts a drawing to determine the order in which the proposed constitutional amendments appear on the ballot. The election is held on the next available uniform election date which, in this case, is November 4.

It is important to be informed about these amendments listed below. 10 of the 17 constitutional amendments on the upcoming Nov. 4 election are related to taxes. It is important to review them carefully and to realize that they could affect you directly.

Remember, it takes BOTH the passage of a joint resolution and voter approval to receive the proposed homestead tax exemptions, which could affect how much your property tax bill will be in the future.

Here is the information about the Constitutional Election below:

Proposition 1

Ballot Language

“The Constitutional amendment providing for the creation of the permanent technical institution infrastructure fund and the available workforce education fund to support the capital needs of educational programs offered by the Texas State Technical College System.”

What It Does

Proposition 1 would create two new dedicated state funds for Texas State Technical College (TSTC) to help address the growing demand for a skilled workforce and ensure the sustainability of the College. TSTC is currently funded through the higher education assistance fund, but it is constitutionally capped at 2.2 percent. The goal is to give TSTC more reliable funding to support fast growing fields, such as welding and plumbing. If created, these two funds would be managed and administered by the Comptroller and would exist outside of the General Revenue Fund.

A YES vote SUPPORTS the creation of these two funds to help address the need for more skilled workers and the sustainability of the TSTC infrastructure.

A NO vote OPPOSES embedding the creation of these two funds into the Texas Constitution and the moving of any funds from the General Revenue Fund. TSTC would continue to be funded through the normal legislative appropriation process.

Proposition 2

Ballot Language

“The constitutional amendment prohibiting the imposition of a tax on the realized or unrealized capital gains of an individual, family, estate or trust.”

What it Does

Capital gains is money made from selling assets like property or stocks. Currently, Texas does not have a capital gains tax. Proposition 2 would ensure that a future Texas Legislature CANNOT enact a capital gains tax on realized (profit from asset actually sold) or unrealized (potential profit) capital gains of any individual, family, trust, or estate without another constitutional amendment. This amendment is meant to function as a safeguard from future financial intrusion and double taxation.

A YES vote SUPPORTS prohibiting future legislators from enacting a capital gains tax. This does not apply to any other type of tax.

A NO vote OPPOSES creating a prohibition on a capital gains tax in the Texas Constitution. This would instead leave it up to future legislators to decide whether to enact such a tax.

Proposition 3

Ballot Language

“The constitutional amendment requiring the denial of bail under certain circumstances to persons accused of certain offenses punishable as a felony.”

What It Does

Proposition 3 would expand options for judges to deny bail to individuals charged with certain violent felonies (like murder, sexual assault, or human trafficking) if releasing them would endanger the public, law enforcement, or the victim. This proposition is seeking to prevent high-risk offenders from committing additional crimes while awaiting trial.

A YES vote SUPPORTS authorizing judges to deny bail to offenders who commit violent or sexual felonies or are accused of continuous human trafficking.

A NO vote OPPOSES expanding pretrial detention without conviction and would keep bail options as they are currently.

Proposition 4

Ballot Language

“The constitutional amendment to dedicate a portion of the revenue derived from state sales and use taxes to the Texas water fund and to provide for the allocation and use of that revenue.”

What It Does

With the population growth and the economic development boom, water shortfall projections continue to be a source of concern. Proposition 4 seeks to create a dedicated funding source for the Texas Water Fund (TWF) by diverting up to $1 billion Dollars in sales tax revenue to the fund every year until 2035. This money would only be diverted after the State collects MORE than 46.5 billion in sales tax revenue during the fiscal year. Proposition 4 is looking to ensure that the water infrastructure can keep up with demands without increasing pressure on ratepayers.

A YES vote SUPPORTS directing $1 billion Dollars of sales tax revenue each year to the TWF to help with water infrastructure and projects.

A NO vote OPPOSES directing $1 billion dollars from sales tax revenue to the TWF. The Fund would continue to be funded through normal legislative appropriations each legislative session.

Proposition 5

Ballot Language

“The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to exempt from ad valorem taxation tangible personal property consisting of animal feed held by the owner of the property for sale at retail.”

What It Does

Under current law, animal feed is typically exempt from taxation, from the field to the purchase, unless the feed is sitting in the store as inventory. Only then is this agricultural product subject to taxation through ad valorem (property) taxes. Proposition 5 seeks to address this inconsistency by authorizing the Legislature to exempt animal feed from property taxes if it is inventory. It does not require the Legislature to exempt it, but it does allow them the flexibility to pass such an exemption in the future.

A YES vote SUPPORTS amending the Texas Constitution to allow the Legislature to exempt animal feed held for retail sale from property taxes.

A NO vote OPPOSES allowing the Texas Legislature to pass a property tax exemption on animal feed. This agricultural product would continue to be subject to property tax when it is inventory in a store.

Proposition 6

Ballot Language

“The constitutional amendment prohibiting the legislature from enacting a law imposing an occupation tax on certain entities that enter into transactions conveying securities or imposing a tax on certain securities transactions.”

What It Does

With the launch of the Texas Stock Exchange in 2026, Proposition 6 proposes to ban future legislatures from imposing new taxes on securities transfers, financial transactions, or financial market operators. This amendment would not affect any other types of taxes.

A YES vote SUPPORTS a constitutional amendment prohibiting new taxes being imposed on securities transfers, financial transactions or financial market operators.

A NO vote OPPOSES amending the Texas Constitution to prohibit the imposition of this type of tax and, instead, leave it up to future legislatures to decide.

Proposition 7

Ballot Language

“The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to provide for an exemption from ad valorem taxation of all or part of the market value of the residence homestead of the surviving spouse

of a veteran who died as a result of a condition or disease that is presumed under federal law to have been service-connected.”

What It Does

Proposition 7 proposes to give the same property tax exemption to spouses of veterans who died as a result of something they were exposed to during military service (such as Agent Orange or toxic burn pits) as spouses of veterans who are classified as 100% disabled. This proposition aims to support all families of veterans who died as a result of their service by easing the cost of homeownership.

A YES vote SUPPORTS giving surviving spouses of veterans who pass away from a service-related conditions the same property tax exemption that surviving spouses of 100% disabled veterans receive.

A NO vote OPPOSES expanding property tax exemptions to the surviving spouses of veterans who passed away from service-related conditions.

Proposition 8

Ballot Language

“The constitutional amendment to prohibit the legislature from imposing death taxes applicable to a decedent’s property or the transfer of an estate, inheritance, legacy, succession or gift.”

What It Does

Proposition 8 would prohibit state taxes on the transfer of property after death. That includes estate taxes, inheritance taxes and taxes on gifts. While Texas does not currently impose this type of tax, this amendment would permanently prevent the State from imposing it in the future, without another constitutional amendment.

A YES vote SUPPORTS prohibiting the State from imposing a “death tax” or taxing a gift from one individual, family, estate or trust to another.

A NO vote OPPOSES banning a “death tax” or gift tax and instead allowing future legislatures to decide if those types of taxes should be enacted.

Proposition 9

Ballot Language

“The constitutional amendment to authorize the legislature to exempt from ad valorem taxation a portion of the market value of tangible personal property a person owns that is held or used for the production of income.”

What It Does

Proposition 9 would raise the property tax exemption for business personal property from $2,500.00 up to $125,000.00 of the appraised value if it is used by a business to generate income. This is intended to ease the tax burden on small businesses in Texas, which is currently only one of only 9 states that tax business inventory fully.

A YES vote SUPPORTS increasing the property tax exemption for business personal property from $2,500 to $125,000, if the personal property is used to generate income.

A NO vote OPPOSES increasing the exemption on business personal property and instead keeping the exemption at its current amount of $2,500.

Proposition 10

Ballot Language

“Proposing a constitutional amendment to authorize the legislature to provide for a temporary exemption from ad valorem taxation of the appraised value of an improvement to a residence homestead that is completely destroyed by a fire.”

What It Does

In order to ensure property owners are not being taxed on property that no longer exists, Proposition 10 would provide a temporary exemption on the appraised value of a residential property that is completely destroyed by fire. The exemption would apply only to the destroyed structure, not the land. Property appraisals are assessed January 1 of each year and, under current law, there is no way to adjust a property’s appraisal if an event, such as a fire, destroys the structure. The enabling legislation (SB 467) provides that the exemption applies only for the tax year in which the fire occurs.

A YES vote SUPPORTS allowing a temporary exemption on the appraised value of a residential property completely destroyed by fire.

A NO vote OPPOSES allowing a temporary property tax exemption for a residence destroyed by fire.

Proposition 11

Ballot Language

“Proposing a constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to increase the amount of the exemption from ad valorem taxation by a school district of the market value of the residence homestead of a person who is elderly or disabled.”

What It Does

Proposition 11 seeks to provide additional property tax relief for those who are elderly (65 or older) or disabled by raising their homestead exemption from $10,000 more than the standard exemption to $60,000 more than the standard exemption. If passed in conjunction with Proposition 13, this could result in a total of $200,000 in exemptions for a group of people who are often on fixed incomes.

A YES vote SUPPORTS increasing the homestead exemption for disabled and those over 65 to an additional $60,000 over the standard homestead exemption.

A NO vote OPPOSES increasing the homestead exemption for the disabled and those over 65 and, instead, leaving the amount at its current amount of $10,000.

Proposition 12

Ballot Language

“Proposing a constitutional amendment regarding the membership of the State Commission on Judicial Conduct, the membership of the tribunal to review the commission’s recommendations and the authority of the commission, the tribunal and the Texas Supreme Court to more effectively sanction judges and justices for judicial misconduct.”

What It Does

Proposition 12 would expand and restructure the State Commission on Judicial Conduct (SCJC), increasing its membership and public representation. It also seeks to increase transparency and accountability of judges by including stronger disciplinary tools for the SCJC, such as reprimands, required training and enhancing actions on misconduct.

A YES vote SUPPORTS changes to the SCJC, including increasing membership and allowing stronger disciplinary tools to help with transparency and accountability of judges.

A NO vote OPPOSES making changes to judicial oversight policies in the state.

Proposition 13

Ballot Language

“Proposing a constitutional amendment to increase the amount of the exemption of residence homesteads from ad valorem taxation by a school district.”

What It Does

In the ongoing effort to provide additional property tax relief, Proposition 13 seeks to increase the residence homestead exemption from $100,000 to $140,000, thereby reducing the taxable amount of a primary residence. The enabling legislation provides that the State would reimburse school districts for the resulting loss in revenue.

A YES vote SUPPORTS increasing the residence homestead exemption from $100,000 to $140,000 in order to reduce the taxable value of a primary residence.

A NO vote OPPOSES increasing the residence homestead exemption and, instead, leave it at the current amount of $100,000.

Proposition 14

Ballot Language

“Proposing a constitutional amendment providing for the establishment of the Dementia Prevention and Research Institute of Texas, establishing the Dementia Prevention and Research Fund to provide money for research on and prevention and treatment of dementia, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and related disorders in this state, and transferring to that fund $3 billion from state general revenue.”

What It Does

Proposition 14 seeks to create the Dementia Prevention and Research Institute of Texas (DPRIT) to accelerate research into Dementia and other related diseases. If approved by voters, $3 billion would be initially transferred from the General Fund to the Dementia Prevention and Research Fund to administer the provisions of the enabling legislation, SB 5.

A YES vote SUPPORTS the creation of a new state funded medical research institute specifically dedicated to the research and prevention of Dementia and transferring $3 billion from the general fund.

A NO vote OPPOSES creating a state funded Dementia research institute and the transfer of $3 billion from the general fund.

Proposition 15

Ballot Language

“Proposing a constitutional amendment affirming the rights and responsibilities of parents.”

What It Does

While the Supreme Court of the United States has firmly upheld the fundamental rights of parents to make decisions regarding their children, that inherent right is generally only recognized in case law, not explicitly written into law. Proposition 15 seeks to provide a definitively stated constitutional guarantee that a parent has the fundamental right to care for and make decisions about their children’s upbringing, thereby providing clarity for lawyers, judges and parents.

A YES vote SUPPORTS amending the Texas Constitution to affirm that parents have the inherent right to exercise care, custody, and control of their child, including making decisions concerning their upbringing, while also recognizing their responsibility to nurture and protect their children.

A NO vote OPPOSES amending the Texas Constitution regarding parental rights and responsibilities, leaving those matters to the courts.

Proposition 16

Ballot Language

“Proposing a constitutional amendment clarifying that a voter must be a United States citizen.”

What It Does

Proposition 16 proposes to explicitly state in the Texas Constitution that persons who are not citizens of the United States are prohibited from voting in state or local elections in Texas. While this restriction is currently implied in the Texas Constitution, it is not clearly stated. The Proposition seeks to clarify who is a qualified voter, eliminate confusion and ensure that local authorities cannot implement policies allowing non-citizens to vote in local elections.

A YES vote SUPPORTS amending the Texas Constitution to clarify that only U.S. citizens may vote in state or local elections in Texas.

A NO vote OPPOSES amending the Texas Constitution to add clarifying language regarding qualified voters.

Proposition 17

Ballot Language

“Proposing a constitutional amendment to authorize the legislature to provide for an exemption from ad valorem taxation of the amount of the market value of real property located in a county that borders the United Mexican States that arises from the installation or construction on the property of border security infrastructure and related improvements.”

What It Does

Many landowners on the Texas-Mexico border are contributing land for security-related infrastructure (such as a border wall or surveillance systems). Since this infrastructure can lead to a higher appraised value, Proposition 17 seeks to allow an exemption for the increase in market value of the property of those permitting these security measures to be installed or constructed. This proposition does not establish the exemption, but it does grant the Legislature the authority to enact it through general law, allowing for flexibility on if and how the exemption would be given. The exemption would be limited to real property in border counties contributing to border security.

A YES vote SUPPORTS amending the Texas Constitution to authorize the Legislature to create an exemption for the increase in market value of land contributed for the purpose of border security measures.

A NO vote OPPOSES amending the Texas Constitution to allow the Legislature to create a tax exemption for border security infrastructure.

Contact Commissioner Dianne Edmondson by email at [email protected] or phone her at 972-434-3960. You can also stop by her office in the Southwest Courthouse, 6200 Canyon Falls Drive, Suite 900, in Flower Mound.