Lineberger announces campaign to challenge Gill for TX-26

Democrat Ernest Lineberger announced his campaign for Texas’ 26th Congressional District seat.

The Navy veteran held a fundraising event on Thursday evening to launch the campaign he said will put people’s needs first.

In a press release, he said his goal is to “flip the CD26 seat from 42 years of Red and representing the wealthy and connected, to Red, White and Blue to serve all people for the true benefit of the district and the country.”

Lineberger’s campaign focuses on working for all Americans if he makes it to congress.

“With every bill before congress, ask ‘who does this benefit,'” he said. “If the answer is not all Americans, especially the working class and those at the lower end of the economy, then something is wrong.”

Lineberger also said he wants to restore the government to its true purpose as spelled out in the Constitution. He wants to promote economic fairness and stability and access to excellent, affordable healthcare without government restriction.

He hopes to reduce crime by reducing economic factors that lead to crime and put responsibility back in to responsible gun ownership.

“We have a lot of work to do to get our message out in our district,” he said. “We will raise our anchor and increase power to our campaign to take our district representation from the source of disinformation, fear and hate, to become the center of good will, community and prosperity.”

Lineberger will run against incumbent Republican Brandon Gill again, who he lost to in the 2022 election.

A post from Gill in July showed President Donald Trump’s endorsement of Gill in his campaign for reelection.

Voters will decide who will serve as Texas’ 26th Congressional District in the 2026 midterm election.