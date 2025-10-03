High School Football Scoreboard

Argyle 65, Everman 17

A big first quarter lifted the Argyle football team on Friday night to a resounding victory over Everman.

The Eagles jumped out to an early 7-0 lead when Nathaniel Bruce broke an 86-yard touchdown run to make it 7-0 Argyle.

Just over 3 minutes later, the Eagles made it 14-0 when Maguire Gasperson scored on an 8-yard keeper.

Gasperson then hit Julian Caldwell for 18 yards and an Argyle safety two minutes later made it 23-0 Eagles.

With 1:29 remaining in the first quarter, Gasperson hit Ake O’Neal on a 38-yard touchdown pass to give Argyle a 30-0 first quarter lead.

Everman got on the board in the second quarter to make the score 30-7 Eagles, but Argyle answered with a 4-yard touchdown run from Obadiah Goble and a 32-yard touchdown pass from Gasperson to Braden Bach to give the Eagles a 44-7 lead with 7:09 to play in the second quarter.

With 1:23 to play in the first half, Gasperson hit Max Bland for 4 yards to make the score 51-7 Argyle at halftime.

The Eagles continued the onslaught in the third quarter, when Preston Robinson connected with Colton Bacon for 21 yards to give Argyle a 58-7 lead.

Everman kicked a field goal and the score was 58-10 heading into the fourth quarter.

Early in the fourth, Robinson hit Colton Bacon on a 21-yard touchdown pass to make it 65-10 Eagles.

Gasperson finished the game with 247 yards passing and four touchdowns.

Argyle (4-1, 3-0) will play at 7 p.m. on Oct. 9 at Arlington Seguin.

Congratulations to Coach Todd Rodgers on a monumental 100 HOME WINS at Eagle Stadium! That is a lot of @argylegridiron wins in this stadium! pic.twitter.com/JWFqVDUF7J — Dr. Courtney Carpenter (@courtney_c_carp) October 4, 2025

Flower Mound 49, Little Elm 26

The Jaguars got back in the win column and pulled its district record even on Friday night with a 49-26 victory over Little Elm.

Baron Sampson scored on a 1-yard run to give Flower Mound a 7-0 lead with 9:16 to play in the first quarter.

Sampson completed a touchdown pass to Carter Massey for 11 yards to make it 14-0, but Little Elm scored just before the end of the quarter, and Flower Mound led 14-7 at the end of one.

Little Elm tied it up with 6:38 to play in the second quarter, until Slate Dettweiler untied it with a 7-yard run for the Jags to make it 21-14 Flower Mound with 4:50 to play in the first half.

The Lobos kicked a field goal late in the second quarter, but Sampson connected Ryan Stadler on a 46-yard touchdown pass as time expired to make it 28-17 Flower Mound at the break.

Little Elm kicked another field goal 5 minutes into the third quarter to bring the game back to within one score, but Flower Mound answered when Sampson hit Carter Massey on a 10-yard touchdown pass to make the score 35-20 Jaguars.

The Jaguars made it 42-20 when Massey hit Tre Brown on a 6-yard touchdown pass, but the Lobos scored again to pull the game to within two scores.

Sampson then tossed a 4-yard touchdown pass to Stadler with under 2 minutes to play in the game to put it out of reach.

Sampson threw for 362 yards and 4 touchdowns in the game for the Jaguars.

Flower Mound (2-3, 1-1) will play at 7 p.m. on Oct. 10 at Lewisville.

Guyer 35, Coppell 21

The Wildcats remain unbeaten in district competition with a 35-21 victory over Coppell on Friday night.

Guyer took a 7-0 lead just under three minutes into the first quarter on a 2-yard run from Kaedyn Cobbs.

Coppell scored with 2:37 to play in the quarter, but a failed PAT attempt allowed Guyer to retain a 7-6 lead heading into the second.

Just into the second quarter, Cobbs scored on a 3-yard run to make it 14-6 Guyer.

The Wildcats scored again with 27 seconds to play in the second quarter when Carter Morgan tossed a 22-yard touchdown pass to Zane Rowe and Guyer took a 21-6 lead into the half.

Cobbs scored on a 4-yard run with 7:39 to play in the third quarter, but Coppell answered with a touchdown to make the game 28-13 just over three-and-a-half minutes later, and the Wildcats led by 15 heading into the fourth quarter.

With 5:48 to play in the fourth, Cobbs scored on a 3-yard run to give the Wildcats a 35-13 lead, but Coppell answered with a touchdown and 2-point conversion to make it 35-21 Guyer, which is how the game ended.

Cobbs rushed for 171 yards and 4 touchdowns in the game for the Wildcats

Guyer (3-2, 2-0) will host Hebron at 7 p.m. on Oct. 9.

Lewisville 46, Denton Braswell 0

Friday night’s game between Lewisville and Denton Braswell started with a bang, as the Fighting Farmers cruised to a 46-0 win.

Lewisville’s Derrick Martin returned the opening kick off for a touchdown to give Lewisville a 7-0 lead on the opening play of the game.

Martin came up big for the Farmers again late in the first, breaking a 52-yard run to make it 13-0 and a 2-point conversion from Tre Williams to Jayden Thomas gave Lewisville a 15-0 first quarter lead.

At the 8:34 mark of the second quarter, Williams hit Traejan Mueller on a 25-yard touchdown to give Lewisville a 22-0 lead.

Yender Fuenmayor then kicked a 38-yard field goal to give the Farmers a 25-0 lead at halftime.

With 8:16 to play in the third quarter, Williams connected with Mueller on a 49-yard touchdown pass to give Lewisville a 32-0 lead.

Robert Nelson then scored on an 8-yard run, and Lewisville led 39-0 at the end of three.

With 2:46 left to play in the game, the special teams made a big play when Deuce Mathis returned a punt 40 yards for a touchdown.

Mueller had 4 receptions for 97 yards and 2 touchdowns for the Farmers in the game.

Lewisville (5-0, 2-0) will host Flower Mound at 7 p.m. on Oct. 10.

Northwest 19, L.D. Bell 17

A late rally from L.D. Bell almost cost the Texans a much-needed victory on Friday night, but Northwest held on to pick up it’s first district win of the season by a score of 19-17 over the Blue Raiders.

Following a scoreless first quarter, Northwest took a 6-0 lead midway through the second when Caris Sela scored on an 8-yard touchdown run.

Northwest led 6-0 at halftime.

At the 7:15 mark of the third quarter, Mark Hartman tossed a 13-yard touchdown pass to Nic Curley to make the score 13-0 Texans.

Northwest made it 19-0 when Hartman connected with Braden Wydner for 22 yards, but Bell answered with a touchdown and 2-point conversion to make it 19-8 heading into the fourth quarter.

Bell kicked a field goal and then scored a touchdown to bring the game to within 2 points with 4:34 to play in the game, but Northwest denied the Blue Raiders on a 2-point conversion attempt and held on for a 19-17 win.

Sela rushed for 138 yards and a touchdown in the game.

Northwest (2-3, 1-2) will host Keller Central at 7 p.m. on Oct. 10.

Hebron 49, Marcus 42

A massive fourth quarter rally for Hebron on Friday night was enough earn the Hawks the victory over Marcus.

The Marauders took a 7-0 lead when Carter Francis broke a 63-yard touchdown run, but Hebron tied it up the next drive.

Francis regained the lead with 4:11 to play in the first quarter for Marcus when he scored on a 52-yard run.

The Marauders got their passing game going early in the second quarter, when Colton Nussmeier hit Luke Susko on a 32-yard touchdown pass to make the score 21-7 Marcus.

Hebron scored again with 1:49 to play in the first half, but Marcus answered with 3 seconds remaining in the first half when Nussmeier scored on an 8-yard keeper to give the Marauders a 28-14 halftime lead.

Nussmeier and Susko hooked up again just over 3 minutes into the third quarter to give Marcus a 35-14 lead, but Hebron answered to make the score 35-20 Marauders.

Hebron then scored 29 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to take a 49-35 lead.

Nussmeier hit Susko on a 21-yard touchdown pass with 2 minutes to play in the game, but the Marauders did not score again.

Nussmeier passed for 309 yards and 3 touchdowns, and Susko finished the game with 146 yards receiving and 3 touchdowns.

Marcus (2-2, 0-2) will host Denton Braswell at 7 p.m. on Oct. 10.

Byron Nelson 49, Keller Timber Creek 7

Byron Nelson appears to be picking up some steam, as the Bobcats defeated Timber Creek to move to 2-1 in district competition.

Nelson drew first blood when Parker Almanza hit Kooper Kennemer on a 12-yard touchdown pass to give Timber Creek and early lead.

Kennemer scored on a 1-yard run two seconds into the second quarter to make it 14-0 Bobcats, and Almanza connected with Nolan Hawkins on a 14-yard touchdown pass to give Nelson a 21-0 lead less than a minute later.

The Bobcats mixed things up a bit when Hawkins connected with Almanza for a 42-yard touchdown pass to give Nelson a 28-0 lead with 6:37 to play in the first half.

Almanza then connected with Mahamadou Siby for 43 yards to give the Bobcats a 35-0 lead heading into the half.

Nelson picked up right where it left off in the third quarter when Almanza and Hawkins hooked up for a 23-yard touchdown pass and the score was 42-0 heading into the fourth quarter.

Timber Creek got on the board just over 2 minutes into the fourth to make the game 42-7 in favor of the Bobcats.

With under 2 minutes to play, the Nelson defense came up big when Finley Maggard returned an interception 16 yards for a touchdown

Nelson (3-2, 2-1) will play at 7 p.m. on Oct. 9 at Keller.

Pantego Christian 62, Coram Deo 43

Coram Deo found themselves in a slugfest on Friday night, and though they never gave up, the Lions came up short against Arlington Pantego Christian.

Luke Manack tossed a 15-yard touchdown pass to Jack Hamm to give the Lions a 7-0 lead, but Pantego Christian scored 14-unanswered points to make it 14-7 Panthers heading into the second quarter.

Coram Deo knotted the game at 14 when Manack hit Myles Allen on a 28-yard touchdown pass, but the Panthers scored a touchdown of their own and retook the lead at 21-14.

Pantego Christian scored again late in the second quarter to make it 28-14 Panthers heading into halftime.

Manack scored on an 8-yard keeper to bring the game back to within 7 points halfway through the third quarter, but Pantego scored 12 unanswered points to make it 40-21.

The Lions came roaring back again, however, when Manack connected with Hamm on a 27-yard touchdown pass to bring the game back to within 2 scores.

The Panthers scored again to take a 21-point lead, but Coram Deo wouldn’t go away, scoring on an 8-yard pass from Manack to Allen.

The Panthers answered with another touchdown to make the score 55-35, but CDA responded again when Manack hooked up with Hamm again to bring the game to within 12 points.

The Lions attempted an onside kick but were not able to recover the ball.

Coram Deo (3-3) will play at 7 p.m. on Oct. 10 at Sacred Heart.

