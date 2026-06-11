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Southern Denton County Local News

Lewisville PD says crash that killed pedestrian was a ‘tragic accident’

Micah Pearce
By Micah Pearce
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A vehicle accidentally hit and killed a pedestrian in Lewisville Wednesday afternoon, police say.

Lewisville police responded to a crash in the 1000 block of West Main Street involving a single vehicle and a pedestrian around 2:38 p.m. Sunday.

After being transported to a local hospital, the pedestrian died due to their injuries.

In a press release Thursday, Lewisville PD said it does not suspect foul play, calling the situation a tragic accident.

The department did not release any information about the driver or whether there was a possibility of any charges to be filed.

Officials are still looking to learn more about the crash, and anyone with information can contact Office Michaelson by phone at 972-219-3600 or by email at [email protected].

To anonymously report a tip, call Denton County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-388-TIPS (8477) or visit dentoncountycrimestoppers.com.

The identity of the pedestrian that was killed has not been released by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office, yet.

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Micah Pearce
Micah Pearce
Micah Pearce is a Digital Reporter for The Cross Timbers Gazette. Contact him at 940-‪268-3505‬ or at [email protected].

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