Pilates-inspired workout studio set to open in Highland Village

A global fitness brand is opening its Highland Village location with exercise classes, giveaways and coffee.

STRONG Pilates, will make its debut at The Shops at Highland Village Saturday with opening day festivities going on from 8 a.m. until noon.

At the event, coffee will be provided by local brewhouse Cerulean Blue, and guests will have an opportunity to take advantage of a founding membership rate – an offer that will end on Sunday.

The new Highland Village location will offer 45-minute “Pilates-inspired classes” that combine strength training and cardio into a low-impact, high-intensity workout.

“Each class is designed to deliver a full body experience, with a different format offered each day to keep workouts engaging and results-driven,” said The Shops in a press release.

STRONG Pilates aims to be a modern fitness studio that brings a new, high-energy workout experience.

The brand announced its plans to open a studio at The Shops in September 2025.

For more information on the brand, visit the STRONG Pilates website.

Check out what is going on at The Shops at Highland Village here.