Strong Pilates to move in at The Shops at Highland Village

Fitness studio Strong Pilates plans to open its newest location at The Shops in Highland Village in Suite 140.

According to the STRONG website, the studio’s pilates method combines cardio, resistance and strength training for a unique low-impact, high intensity workout.

“At STRONG, we shape strong humans through innovative fitness technology, training longevity, superior class experiences and connection to community,” said the brand.

Strong Pilates’s new location in Highland Village is part of the Australia-based brand’s plans for global expansion.

“We’re thrilled to announce our plans to establish a significant presence in Australia, Singapore, Asia, the UK, Canada and now, the United States of America,” said the STRONG Brand in a statement.

According to the STRONG Brand website, STRONG instructors go through a two-week course at STRONG Academy to master the STRONG Pilates Method.

Construction is expected to begin Oct. 20 and be complete by the end of December.

There is no timeline for when the studio will open its doors.