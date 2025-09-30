Denton County Grand Jury does not indict suspect in Denton Square shooting

The suspect who shot and killed a homeless man at the Denton Square on August 9 will not be charged for a crime, the Denton Police Department announced Tuesday afternoon.

A Denton County Grand Jury was called in to independently review the case after Denton PD conducted an investigation and gave the evidence to the District Attorney’s Office.

The result of the grand jury review was “a no bill of indictment,” which means the jury did not find sufficient evidence to charge the shooter with a crime.

61-year-old Jon Ruff, identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office as the victim, was shot multiple times near the 200 block of West Hickory Street.

“As the grand jury has reviewed the facts of the case and declined to formally charge the person with a crime, the department’s investigation is closed,” said Denton PD in a statement. “Denton PD respects the grand jury’s decision and extends condolences to Ruff’s family, friends and loved ones.”