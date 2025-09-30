More Than Wins: Coaches guide student-athletes toward classroom and life success

As the 2025-26 school year starts up and young people return to the classroom, finding a healthy balance, particularly for student-athletes, can be tricky at the very least and often times downright daunting.

Student-athletes have to employ effective time management strategies to ensure they can devote the proper amount of time to schoolwork and their respective sport, and it can be a challenge.

Most coaches are well-aware of this phenomena, having been former student-athletes themselves, and have their own advice for their players on how to increase their chances of being successful in the classroom and on the court or field of play.

Guyer boys basketball coach Grant Long, for instance, said the ultimate factors for success as a student-athlete are self-discipline and a being a part of a positive environment.

“I would tell them the old quote, ‘How you do anything, is how you do everything,’ Long said. “Work to be consistent in all areas of your life. Work ethic, focus and determination are habits you must create in all areas. Whether it’s in the classroom, on the court, in your church, at home or in the community, having an understanding that all these things correlate is essential to success.”

“Surround yourself with like-minded people that are successful themselves and are pushing to be great,” Long continued. “You will never regret doing something hard and you can do way more than you think you can. Finally, attitude is free. It doesn’t cost a thing to have a great attitude and makes your day and year so much better.”

According to a study published by the National Library of Medicine in 2023, approximately 91 percent of all the student-athletes surveyed experienced some level of stress due to sports. Fear of failure and self-pressure were the most common causes of that stress.

For Flower Mound boys soccer coach David Doyle, it is essential that student-athletes take the necessary steps outside of the field of play and school to make sure they are as prepared as possible.

“The key to success is the little things you do when no one is watching,” Doyle said. “This is both on the field and in the classroom, to make you better than the competition.”

Beyond school and sports, many high school students hold down part time jobs or are involved in community projects.

Argyle girls basketball coach Chance Westmoreland said as such, student-athletes must understand that how they organize the various aspects of their lives will not simply serve them in high school, but for the rest of their lives.

“They need a balance between citizenship, academics and athletics,” Westmoreland said. “Our student-athletes work very hard in their sports, but we prioritize citizenship and academics over athletics so they are prepared to be successful in the present and future.”

That being said, everyone needs the all-important down time to decompress, enjoy their families and maintain personal lives.

Liberty Christian softball coach Johnny Isom echoed Westmoreland’s sentiments and added that it is also critical to stop and smell the roses.

“My advice to them would be to be in the moment and embrace balance,” Isom said. “Too often, kids focus on the next big thing and miss out on the beauty of what is right in front of them. I feel like the kids who find true success are able to enjoy the process, give their best effort every day, and take time to grow both on the field or court and in the classroom.

“Finding a healthy balance between sports, academics and personal life will not only make the year more successful, but also more meaningful.”