Barton: September weather in Denton County was mostly peaceful

September just cruised through North Texas, slightly dry and warmer than normal. Denton Enterprise Airport registered 18 days at or above 90 but no triple-digits. The hottest temperature of 99 was recorded on Sept. 4, while the coolest lows of 58 were recorded on Sept. 8, 9 and 10. The average high of 90.9 was two degrees above the normal high of 88.7. The average low of 65.2 was precisely the normal low for the month.

Rainfall was scarce. Big storms early in the month dropped 1.64” of rain on Sept. 5 and 6. Another .29” fell between Sept. 21 and 24. Total rainfall during September was 1.94” which was .38” below Denton’s climate norm of 2.32” for the month. For now, Denton County is free of drought with 24.85 inches of rainfall through Sept. 27.

The summer heat was hard to break. There was a respite Sept. 7 through the 10 with daily highs in the 80s, but the heat returned from Sept. 11-23. The first real cold front of fall was Sept. 24, just after the Autumnal Equinox.

Although it was mostly peaceful, we had two bouts of severe weather during the month. On Sept. 5, 1.00-1.25” hail fell in northeast Denton County on Providence and Lincoln Park, followed by stronger storms on Sept. 21 with 1.25” hail in Sanger. We had two significant flash floods during September and one person was killed in Sanger after their RV was blown over.

Following the pattern in September, the Climate Prediction Center is forecasting continued drier-than-normal conditions through October with temperatures slightly warmer than normal. If a La Niña develops, as forecast over the northern hemisphere, we can expect warmer highs, milder lows and below-normal rainfall through at least October, possibly longer. A fall/winter drought has little impact through the end of the year, but if it lingers into early spring, it can leave North Texas vulnerable to wildfires with dry, winter-kill vegetation and gusty winds.

While North Texas is mild and dry, you can make the most of the lull between storm seasons, to prepare for the “secondary” storm season in October and November. As upper-level wind currents descend from the northern latitudes, they produce deeper troughs and higher ridges, which can lead to more stormy weather. One of the more dangerous factors of the secondary storm season is tropical storms and hurricanes along the west coast of Mexico. When such storms cross Mexico’s mountains, they can tap into Gulf moisture, producing flash flooding anywhere in Texas.

Brad Barton is Chief Meteorologist of WBAP 820 AM/93.3 FM and 570 KLIF.

You can follow Brad on Twitter @WBAP 24/7 News.