Denton area nonprofit to host free rabies and microchip clinic in Argyle

Denton Animal Support Foundation (DASF) will host its first event outside of Denton’s city limits on Saturday at Humane Tomorrow in Argyle from 10 a.m. to noon.

The event will offer free rabies vaccinations and microchips for Denton County residents.

DASF, founded in 2006, is a nonprofit that is dedicated to advancing animal welfare in Denton and its surrounding communities. It will partner with Humane Tomorrow and Texas Coalition for Animal Protection for the event.

“We are excited to expand our vaccine clinic offerings this year with the addition of a mobile clinic in Argyle through a new partnership with Humane Tomorrow,” said DASF Chairman and CEO Dena Guyette. “Together with our ongoing collaboration with TCAP, this added clinic allows us to reach even more pets and families.”

In addition to vaccinations and microchips, other services will be offered at TCAP’s low-cost prices.

DASF promotes humane treatment of animals and works to reduce pet homelessness, neglect and abuse by investing in adoption subsidies and shelter enhancements to ensure pets find a loving home.

“By making core vaccines and microchips more accessible, we’re helping protect pets while reducing the number of lost, abandoned and unvaccinated animals in Denton County,” said Guyette.

According to DASF, the organization’s work from 2006-2011 led to a $2 million capital campaign for a new shelter in Denton, matched by $3 million from the city, which was opened in 2015.

Now, DASF’s long-term goal is to decrease shelter intake across the region while supporting pets in staying safely with their families.

“By combining direct services with advocacy, we aim to create sustainable solutions that ease pressure on local shelters and strengthen the human-animal bond across the community,” said the group in a news release.

For more information, visit www.dentonasf.com/calendar.