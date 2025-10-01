Wednesday, October 1, 2025
One dead in motorcycle crash on Justin Road

Micah Pearce
By Micah Pearce
A 29-year-old male died Tuesday night after he crashed into a vehicle while riding a motorcycle on Justin Road.

The motorcycle rider, who has not been identified yet, was riding on westbound Justin Road when he collided with a vehicle that was turning from Jernigan Road onto Justin Road around 10:20 p.m.

According to the Flower Mound Police Department, the rider was declared dead at the scene.

The occupants of the vehicle were transported for evaluation, but officials said they sustained no significant injuries.

First responders arrived on the scene around 10:30 p.m. and shut the road down while accident investigators reviewed what had happened.

Early Wednesday morning, the roadway was reopened.

No other details have been released.

Micah Pearce is a Digital Reporter for The Cross Timbers Gazette. Contact him at 940-‪268-3505‬ or at [email protected].

