One dead in motorcycle crash on Justin Road

A 29-year-old male died Tuesday night after he crashed into a vehicle while riding a motorcycle on Justin Road.

The motorcycle rider, who has not been identified yet, was riding on westbound Justin Road when he collided with a vehicle that was turning from Jernigan Road onto Justin Road around 10:20 p.m.

According to the Flower Mound Police Department, the rider was declared dead at the scene.

The occupants of the vehicle were transported for evaluation, but officials said they sustained no significant injuries.

First responders arrived on the scene around 10:30 p.m. and shut the road down while accident investigators reviewed what had happened.

Early Wednesday morning, the roadway was reopened.

No other details have been released.