Investigation continues in fatal downtown Denton shooting

The Denton Police Department continues to investigate a fatal downtown shooting on Saturday afternoon that left a homeless man dead.

According to the Denton Police Department, preliminary findings indicate that a man was with his family on the Denton Square when an altercation began with another individual, later identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office as 61-year-old Jon Ruff. The disturbance continued to the 200 block of West Hickory Street, where the man shot Ruff multiple times.

Ruff was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The shooter remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators, police said. No charges have been filed, so far.

“The shooting was an isolated incident, and there is no active threat to the public,” Denton PD said in a statement, adding that officers will maintain a visible presence downtown as the investigation continues.

Detectives have not released further details, citing the need to preserve the integrity of the case. All homicide cases, regardless of whether an arrest is made, are forwarded to the Denton County District Attorney’s Office for presentation to a grand jury.

Police are asking anyone with video related to the incident to contact Detective Badiru at 940-349-7977.