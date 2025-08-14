Edmondson: Thank you to our Denton County professionals for helping Hill Country families in time of need

As State Legislators meet in Special Session to look at ways to prevent another flooding disaster, families from the Hill Country, especially in Kerr County, mourn the loss of loved ones and try to piece their lives back together.

More than 130 died in the floods that swept along the Guadalupe River on the Fourth of July, devastating campgrounds and taking the lives of families and at least 27 girls from Camp Mystic, a Christian-based camp for girls just off the river’s shores.

Along with our prayers for those affected by the floods, we were able to assist in other ways. Members from our Denton County Office of Emergency Management (OEM), our County Administration and our Denton County Sheriff’s Office responded to assist with coordinating a Multi-Agency Resource Center (MARC) in Burnet County and help with communications needs in the field in Kerr County.

Lieutenant Billy Willis and Eric Gildersleeve, a project manager in County Administration, responded promptly to an emergency request submitted through the State of Texas Assistance Request system, which is part of the Texas Department of Emergency Management (TDEM). Stationed at the Kerr Emergency Operations Center, Lt. Willis, an experienced deputy overseeing the Radio Services United at the Denton County Sheriff’s Office, was officially designated as the COMLeader. His responsibilities included coordinating radio communication system, ensuring reliable connectivity, and managing the deployment of communication resources in disaster scenarios. Eric Gildersleeve was charged with operating and maintaining communication equipment, troubleshooting technical issues, and supporting the overall communication structure.

Their combined efforts enabled first responders, local authorities, and community members to stay connected, coordinate efforts, and deliver essential aid.

I commend them for their time and commitment in serving those in need.

Our OEM Director Samantha Taylor and Assistant Emergency Management Coordinator Paige Saucer were deployed through the TDEM Incident Support Task Force to assist in Burnet County, where they helped in planning, logistics, donations management, volunteer coordination, and documentation.

They helped to coordinate with nonprofits to help meet community needs, set up zones for damage assessments, tracked costs to ensure resources can be reimbursed, and supported key roles in the Emergency Operations Center onsite.

In addition to setting up a Multi-Agency Resource Center, they helped develop countywide objectives, coordinated action items through planning calls, and assisted with public information and outreach materials.

We are so fortunate to have such well-trained professionals in Denton County who are willing to dedicate their time and energy to assist others in need.

Too many faced a tragic loss and devastation yet, in their time of need, we came together as a state.

This is what makes us #DentonCountyStrong and #TexasStrong!

