Thursday, August 14, 2025
FM 1171 at I-35W has reopened

Micah Pearce
By Micah Pearce
Traffic continues as usual on I-35W at FM 1171 after the bridge and interstate are fully reopened. (Photo courtesy of TxDOT)

The FM 1171 flyover bridge at I-35W has officially reopened, according to Northlake officials.

According to TxDOT officials, the bridge was expected to reopen on Monday, August 18 so the bridge had ample time to dry and cure after it was repaired by crews on Tuesday.

The bridge was closed originally on Friday, August 8, after an 18-wheeler traveling northbound on I-35W struck the underside of the bridge. It was closed for nearly eight hours before reopening for the rest of the weekend.

On Monday, TxDOT crews went back out to the scene of the crash and determined the bridge needed repairs done.

They closed all lanes of FM 1171 at the I-35W intersection “until further notice” and announced one northbound lane of I-35W would be closed on Tuesday to give crews space to repair the bridge.

Micah Pearce is a Digital Reporter for The Cross Timbers Gazette. Contact him at 940-‪268-3505‬ or at [email protected].

