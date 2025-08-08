Accident involving 18-wheeler shuts down I-35W at FM 1171

An 18-wheeler struck the underside of the FM 1171 bridge on I-35W Friday afternoon, forcing the closure of the northbound lanes of the interstate near the crash site.

According to officials, the FM 1171 bridge is closed, as well.

Denton County Emergency Service District No. 1 and 2 is on the scene of the accident.

First responders are advising drivers to stay clear of the area and find alternate routes, if possible.

According to the Town of Northlake, TxDOT will assess the bridge to determine whether there is any structural damage.

This is a developing story, check back for more details.