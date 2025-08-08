Golf cars equals neighborhood fun

Golf carts have always have been an avid golfer’s best friend. But today they have become an everyday part of life, from taking kids to school to creating opportunities for neighbors to gather, socialize, and build community.

Terry Hundley is the proud owner of Grapevine Golf Cars, which just opened a state-of-the-art location in Northlake on Robson Ranch Road to serve southern Denton County, including Argyle and Lantana.

“Most neighborhoods these days are becoming golf-cart friendly—including Northlake. People use them to take the kids to the pool, go to the grocery store, or make a quick run to their favorite restaurant. They are a big part of everyday life.”

As a result, Grapevine Golf Cars—which initially started with one location and three employees—now has five locations and 70 employees. More importantly, it is widely regarded by families, individuals, and property owners as the premier golf car experience provider in North Texas, offering sales, rentals, parts, and service under one roof.

And make no mistake about it: These aren’t your grandpa’s golf carts. While standard two-seaters still have their place, Grapevine Golf Cars offers the finest factory and custom golf car vehicles in the industry. Their most popular iterations—including the 2026 Denago EV Rover XL—intentionally create enough space for the entire family with a comfy backseat. They are also a proud dealer of some of the top names in the industry, including Club Car, Yamaha, Evolution, EZGO and Garia.

“I knew I could take a little business and turn it into a big business, and as our footprint continues to grow, adding a location in Northlake made absolute sense,” Hundley said. “It’s a symbol of neighborhood fun, and I’m excited to see where we go from here.”

Visit Grapevine Golf Cars at 1611 Robson Ranch Rd. in Northlake, call them at 940-305-2803 or visit them online at grapevinegolfcars.com.

(Sponsored content)