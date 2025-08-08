Cross Timbers Water Supply Corp. celebrates 60 years of service

The Cross Timbers Water Supply Corporation is celebrating its 60-year anniversary in 2025.

Originally founded as the Bartonville Water Supply Corporation in 1964, the company began supplying potable water to 139 customers a year later in 1965.

Now, the member-owned, non-profit Cross Timbers Water Supply Corporation is serves 2,919 members.

“Thank you to the CTWSC members, staff and partners for helping build a resilient, reliable and responsive water system,” said the corporation in a statement. “Here’s to the next 60 years of continued stewardship.”

Within the coverage of CTWSC, there are two elevated storage tanks, 94 miles of pipe, five deep water wells, an average member usage of 17,414 gallons per month and plans to add 50 more members by the end of 2025.

The corporation has maintained a Superior Water System Rating for 43 consecutive years. As technology has developed, so has CTWSC, which allows customers to read meters electronically.

Also, according to CTWSC, 72% of its members pay automatically through an electronic, online payment portal.

In May, the corporation announced plans to build a new water well near the intersection of Copper Canyon and Orchid Hill Roads, which will replace the old well in the same area.

For more information and to stay updated on what is going on with CTWSC, visit www.crosstimberswater.com.