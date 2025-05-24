New water well underway for Cross Timbers Water Supply Corp.

The Cross Timbers Water Supply Corporation will soon begin drilling a new water well near the intersection of Copper Canyon and Orchid Hill Roads, enhancing service capacity for approximately 3,000 homes and businesses in southern Denton County.

Construction on the new well—set to replace the existing one at the Orchid Hill site—will begin in late May and is expected to take two to three months to drill. Additional time will be required for inspections and to build a structure housing the pump and electrical systems, with completion anticipated by the end of the year.

This upgrade marks the utility’s goal to meet rising demand in its 20-square-mile service area, which includes most of Bartonville, Double Oak, and Copper Canyon, along with parts of Highland Village, Flower Mound, and surrounding unincorporated areas.

For more information on water conservation, usage restrictions, and zone-specific updates, visit www.crosstimberswater.com.