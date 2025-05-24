C. Stroup: Hello? Hello? Hello?

It’s been almost three weeks now since my husband came down with one of the most dangerous cell phone plagues ever. I suppose he’s been pretty fortunate after all these years of owning an iPhone that he hasn’t caught a case of it sooner. And after witnessing what he’s fallen victim to I can only pray I don’t catch it as well. Some of the side effects include headaches, incessant ringing in the ears, trouble sleeping and high blood pressure. This continuous, obnoxious, phone invasion dialing, commonly known as COPID, has taken over our lives. My husband’s phone rings on a random basis throughout the day and generously into the evening hours. Should I be in earshot it has an impact on me as well…nerve-racking! And you can’t have a conversation without the constant interruptions. High water mark on any given day has been as many as thirty-seven incoming. Yep ~ Thirty-seven. On a slow day we’re talkin’ twenty-fourish. It’s absolutely criminal!

When it first began and we were naïve enough to step into this devil’s den of phone tag iniquity we innocently played along and answered. “Hello? Hello? Is anyone there? Hello?” Probably a wrong number. Oh boy, did they ever have the wrong number again, and again and again? Sheeeez, this Scam guy sure wants to talk to somebody in the worst way. He seems to be calling more often as the days pass by. And just to spice things up a bit he frequently will extend the duration of rings. Last time I answered for fun and after my cheery “Hello” here’s what I got in return: in a booming voice the dude asked, “Are you still there?” Then with deliberately placed pauses he went on to have an entire conversation with himself, periodically taking a breath so as to make me think I was part of the chat. Undaunted by not making a sale of whatever he was peddling he hung up and called right back. Oh course, I know these are machines and the whole thing is just made up of a bunch of phonies. They are programmed and the calls come in from a plethora of different numbers. The one constant I’ve found is that all the culprits are noticeably absent on Sundays…nary a peep is heard. But when Monday morning’s clock strikes nine they’ll start up right on time.

The idiots who are behind the conception of COPID are either too ignorant to realize that they could be putting a life in danger or too ornery to care. Somebody might be in dire need to get in touch with you and you ignore the call. Their contact info is not in your directory. As for as you’re concerned, because it comes in as “unknown caller,” you don’t take the call. To you it’s simply scam risk # eighteen for the day.

So with that in mind you scammers take heed.

You can cause serious damage chasing your greed.

Your time is just wasted with the calls that you make.

Stop what you’re doing. Give it a break!