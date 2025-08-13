FM 1171 bridge at I-35W to remain closed until Monday, per TxDOT

The FM 1171 flyover bridge at I-35W has been repaired, but it will remain closed until Monday, TxDOT announced late Wednesday morning.

On Friday afternoon, the bridge was originally shut down when an 18-wheeler traveling northbound on I-35W struck the underside of the bridge.

The bridge and interstate were closed for more than eight hours before reopening late Friday evening.

Three days later, TxDOT shut down all lanes of FM 1171 at the I-35W intersection to inspect the bridge further.

Monday afternoon, officials announced the FM 1171 bridge would remain closed until further notice and the right lane of northbound I-35W would be closed Tuesday so crews could work on the damaged bridge.

The expected reopening day of Monday will allow the repaired bridge to dry and cure, preparing it for traffic again.