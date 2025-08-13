Northwest, Denton ISD propose tax increases to support maintenance and operations

Two local school districts announced Proposition A Elections on Tuesday, which would allow voters to decide to increase the tax rate to cover costs for teacher retention, recruiting, classroom resources and student programs.

Northwest ISD is proposing a 3-cent rate increase, which the district said would generate at least $12 million in revenue.

According to the district, $8 million of that revenue would be used to decrease class sizes. The remaining $4 million would be used to retain teachers and support staff, keeping NISD competitive with surrounding districts.

With recent tax exemption increases passed by the Texas Legislature that are sure to be passed by voters in November, Northwest ISD said homeowners would still be paying less in taxes than in 2024, even with the rate increase.

“Because of continued tax rate compression, voter approval of the measure would still result in a tax rate decrease from 2024,” said the district in a statement. “Combined with a $40,000 increase to the homestead exemption, most homeowners are expected to pay less in property taxes in 2025.”

The district has a projected tax calculator that homeowners can use to see what they will expect to pay in property taxes for the 2025 year after the 3-cent increase and the increased exemptions.

For more information on the election and to see how Northwest ISD’s maintenance and operations tax rate compares to other districts in the area, visit NISD’s 2025 Operations Fund Election website.

The district has community meetings planned at Daniel Elementary in Northlake, Northwest High School in Justin, as well as at schools in Haslet, Trophy Club and Rhome. No dates have been set for the meetings.

Election Day is set for November 4, 2025.

Denton ISD

Denton ISD also unanimously voted for an increase to its tax rate for maintenance and operations costs, called a Tax Ratification Election.

The district did not give an amount that would be taxed per $100 of taxable property value, but did say it expects homeowners to still pay less than they did in 2024. It would generate $26 million in revenue for the Denton ISD.

“The decision to include Proposition A on the November 4 ballot comes after months of thoughtful discussion and careful consideration of how best to support our students and staff,” said Barbara Burns, president of the Denton ISD Board of Trustees.

According to the district, if the proposition is approved, the estimated impact for a home valued at $298,000 in Denton ISD (the average taxable value for 2025) would be a decrease of $16.03 per month, compared to the average taxable value certified by the appraisal district in 2024. This figure includes the voter approval of the additional $40,000 homestead exemption in November. Combined with the current $100,000 exemption, these measures would lower school property taxes for qualifying homeowners.

Denton ISD also confirmed the existing school district tax freeze for seniors will remain in place, ensuring that school district taxes on a qualifying home will not increase unless significant home improvements are made.

The Election Day to vote on Denton ISD’s Proposition A is set for November 4, 2025 and the deadline to register to vote is October 6.

For more information, visit Denton ISD’s web page about the proposition. Both Northwest and Denton ISD will provide more information as it is available.