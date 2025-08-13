Monthly roundup of openings, closings, and business updates in southern Denton County as published in our August 2025 issue.

Treehouse Education, a tutoring center, is now open at 1911 East Jeter Rd., Bartonville.

The Back Nine Golf, an indoor golf facility, is now open at 3913 Long Prairie Rd., Flower Mound.

Little Joe’s Ice Cream is now open at 401 Hwy 377, Argyle.

Apogee North Texas, a private school for ages 5-18, is now open at 1911 East Jeter Rd., Bartonville.

Drybar, a hair salon offering blowouts and styling services, is now open at 1400 Shoal Creek #120 in The Shops at Highland Village.

Paris Baguette, a French bakery and café, is now open at 2000 Long Prairie Rd., Flower Mound.

Fort Liquor is now open at 3600 FM 407 #120 in Lantana Town Center.

Earl’s 377 Pizza at 427 S Hwy 377 in Argyle has rebranded to Earl and Isabella’s Taverna with new menu items after undergoing renovations.

Duff’s Jewelry will relocate this November to the freestanding building previously occupied by Regions Bank at 3451 Long Prairie Rd., Flower Mound.

Goodwill Donation Station is expected to open by December at 3701 FM 407 #300 in Lantana Town Center.

Chuy’s Tex-Mex restaurant is planning to open in Harvest Town Center at the northwest corner of I-35W and FM 407 in August 2026.

Valley Creek College has acquired the Family Life Center at Trietsch Memorial United Methodist Church at 6101 Morriss Rd., Flower Mound. Plans call for the facility to open in fall 2026 with a chapel, classrooms, learning labs, café, library, and an athletic complex.

Caliber Collision, an auto repair facility, will open in the building formerly occupied by Classic Recreations at 3151 Justin Rd., Flower Mound. No timeline was announced.

Pokémoto, a Hawaiian restaurant, has closed its doors at 3090 Justin Rd. #305, Highland Village.

Peek’s Floor Co. has closed its doors at 5701 Long Prairie Rd. #200, Flower Mound.

Prime Farm to Table Restaurant, serving locally-sourced cuisine, has closed its doors at 5810 Long Prairie Rd. #200, Flower Mound.

