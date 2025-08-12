Construction worker falls from water tower site in Canyon Falls, airlifted to hospital

A construction worker fell 40 feet from the construction site of a water tower Tuesday afternoon in the 7000 block of Prairie Ridge Road in the Canyon Falls area of Argyle.

Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1 and 2 was dispatched to the call along with the Flower Mound Fire Department.

Denton County ESD, Argyle PD, Flower Mound PD and the Denton County Sheriff’s Office cleared a landing zone after requesting PHI Air Medical Denton.

PHI Air Medical Denton’s helicopter arrived on the scene, landed near Argyle South Elementary and transported the patient to a local hospital.

“Thank you to Argyle ISD Police Department for their assistance in allowing the use of their facility to ensure the swift response in providing emergency medical care during this incident,” said Denton County ESD in a statement. “This operation is a testament to the strong multi-agency coordination between fire departments, EMS and air medical services to deliver a rapid response and ensure the patient received the urgent care they needed.”

No further details have been released about what led to the fall or the worker’s identity.