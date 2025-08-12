Olympic wrestler to lead first-ever all-girls wrestling clinic in Carrollton

WarHammer Wrestling Club will host its first-ever all-girls wrestling clinic led by World Champion and Olympic Wrestler Jacarra Winchester on Saturday at Creekview High School in Carrollton.

Carrollton Thunder Wrestling Club partnered with WarHammer, allowing them to use their wrestling facilities at Creekview.

WarHammer’s Head Coach Peter Hammer, a Liberty Christian School graduate, praised Winchester, whose clinics consistently fill up to capacity around 80 wrestlers.

“After personally training with Jacarra at the Cowboy Regional Training Center, I can say that she has an incredible depth of technical expertise and enormous strength in all of her positions,” he said. “She is without a doubt a fearless warrior on the mat against both women and men. For girls and young women attending her camps, she definitely makes her clinics fun, empowering and rewarding.”

The camp invites female wrestlers from elementary school through the collegiate level to participate. Winchester said it was important for her to give female wrestlers an opportunity she didn’t have growing up.

“I’m super excited to bring my experience to this camp and help foster the next generation of female wrestlers,” she said. “Having grown up in an area that didn’t offer girls these kinds of opportunities to train and wrestle, I’m committed to giving as many girls as possible a powerful and supportive environment to take our sport to the next level. I can’t wait to work with these dedicated young athletes.”

As a wrestler, Winchester has stood on the podium at the World Championships multiple times and took fifth place at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

She won the U.S. Open four times and won gold at the Pan American Championships. While competing in college at Missouri Valley College, she earned a national title.

Hammer will assist Winchester in coaching the clinic. As a wrestler, he has earned seven international medals, won a national championship in Costa Rica, where he is originally from, and served as an alternate for the 2024 Pan-American Olympics in Paris.

The head coaches of Carrollton Thunder, Sam Iturrino, and Carrollton High School, James Yarbro, will also work with Hammer and Winchester throughout the clinic.

WarHammer and Carrollton Thunder jointly hope the clinic will further support Winchester’s goal “to bring gender equity to wrestling by offering quality coaching and support for developing female athletes.”

The clinic on Saturday will start at 9 a.m. and run until 4 p.m. in the Creekview High School Wrestling Room.

Included in the one-day camp is three sessions for girls including technique, positions, live drilling, mindset sessions and a Q&A with autographs.

Any female wrestlers from elementary up to collegiate levels can sign up, no matter if they are beginners, intermediates or advanced skill level. However, the camp advises a wrestler have a minimum of two years of wrestling experience.

Participants will also have to have a current USA Wrestling card with Full Athlete Status in Folkstyle, Freestyle and Greco.

The clinic costs $100 for all three sessions and does not include a lunch.

To register, visit WarHammer Wrestling’s website or the direct link to Winchester’s clinic website.

For more information or questions, reach out to WarHammer Wrestling Club at [email protected]. Anyone interested can also follow the club’s Instagram page.