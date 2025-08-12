Argyle ISD kicks off the school year, announces largest enrollment in district history

Argyle ISD’s first day of school was Tuesday and the district announced its largest enrollment in its history with more than 6,500 students set to attend an AISD school.

The 2025-2026 school year starts off Argyle ISD’s new Collaborative Vision Plan Committee, which focuses on Student Learning, Student Experience, Resource Stewardship and Community Engagement through 2030.

50 contributors made up the committee, working together to create a forward-looking plan rooted in data, dialogue and purpose. According to the district, “their work reflects Argyle ISD’s commitment to excellence, transparency and meaningful collaboration in service of all students.”

Argyle ISD’s 2025 edition of its annual Convocation gave the district its theme for the year: “We are not just any team… we are the ‘A’ team.”

The district welcomed 150 new staff members, including 50 new teaching positions.

Argyle ISD’s Superintendent Dr. Courtney Carpenter said the district is “positioned for thoughtful, proactive planning and land acquisition because of the recently-passed $423 million 2025 Bond.

With new bills being passed by the Texas Legislature regarding public education, Dr. Carpenter said she will continue to provide updates on how AISD is handling them throughout the school year.