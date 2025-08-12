UNT graduate, Krum resident Lisa McEntire to challenge Hopper for District 64

Lisa McEntire announced on Monday she will run for Texas House District 64, challenging incumbent Andy Hopper, who announced his re-election campaign in June.

“We need a representative who can deliver conservative results for our community,” said McEntire. “I’ve spent my life fighting for property rights, small business and local control—and I’m ready to bring that same fight to Austin.”

McEntire, who announced herself as a “longtime conservative advocate” in her press release, works in real estate and supports limited government, property tax reform and Texas values.

According to the release, she currently serves as the Texas “REALTORS” political liaison to State Rep. Ben Bumgarner and previously helped shape conservative legislative priorities and tax policy as a member of the Taxation Policy Committee.

McEntire’s experience includes serving on the Krum Economic Development Committee, the Denton Central Appraisal District Board of Directors and is a member of the Krum Lions Club.

She currently represents the National Association of “REALTORS” as Federal Political Coordinator for Congressman Brandon Gill.

“In the legislature, I will stay laser-focused on cutting property taxes, standing with President Trump to secure our border, protecting the future of North Texas water, fighting for parents’ rights and protecting our God-given freedoms,” said McEntire. “It’s time we sent a conservative to Austin who listens to the people, stands beside President Trump and will get the job done.”

In July, President Donald Trump endorsed Andy Hopper via a post on X.

Shortly after McEntire announced her campaign, Congressman Brandon Gill posted his endorsement of Hopper.

I’ll say it again, @AndyHopperTX has my full endorsement for re-election! https://t.co/1zYwS7jmJ4 — Brandon Gill (@realBrandonGill) August 11, 2025

Bumgarner also shared his support of Hopper instead of McEntire.

Let me be clear: I am proud to join President @realDonaldTrump, Gov. @GregAbbott_TX, and Congressman @realBrandonGill in supporting @AndyHopperTX for reelection. Time to hold the line, conservatives! #txlege https://t.co/bHrQG9WY4W — Rep. Ben Bumgarner (@Bumgarner4HD63) August 11, 2025

To learn more about McEntire and her campaign, visit her website.