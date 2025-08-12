Denton ISD honored for outstanding arts education

Denton ISD was named the Texas Art Education Association’s 2025 District of Distinction, the district recently announced.

According to a press release from Denton ISD, it is a prestigious recognition that places the district among the top 8 percent of visual arts programs in the state. The award honors districts for using visual arts curriculum that fosters student creativity, supports social-emotional learning and connects learners to their communities and beyond.

“This recognition is a reflection of our extraordinary visual arts educators who go above and beyond to engage students in creative expression and meaningful learning,” said Eddy Russell, Denton ISD director of fine arts. “Our programs don’t just teach art, they provide students with the tools to think critically, express themselves and contribute to a vibrant culture of creativity in our schools and community.”

Denton ISD was one of 109 districts that earned District of Distinction honors out of more than 1,200 districts and learning institutions that were eligible to apply in 2025.

In order to be considered for the honor, DISD submitted an application with documentation that showed the district demonstrating achievement across a 14-point rubric during the 2024-25 school year.

“Denton ISD is proud to be recognized for the outstanding work of our visual arts educators and students,” said Dr. Susannah Holbert O’Bara, DISD’s superintendent. “The arts are essential to our district’s mission to empower lifelong learners and connect them to their local and global communities. This honor reinforces the importance of creative learning as part of a well-rounded education.”

The district, which will be recognized at the 2025 TAEA District of Distinction Awards Ceremony in November, earned high praise from the organization.

“Denton ISD has set a high standard for visual arts advocacy, integrated curriculum, creativity, community participation and student growth,” said Nealy Holley, the chair of the Visual Art Administrators of Texas, a division of TAEA. “It is a true testament to your visual art educators’ skill, dedication and flexibility that the quality of their programs continued to provide strong and comprehensive visual art educational experiences to students.”

The award ceremony will be hosted in Round Rock, Texas on Friday, November 21.

Southern Denton County schools have been consistent members of the award with Northwest ISD earning recognition last year and Lewisville ISD earning a similar honor for its career and technical education earlier this year.