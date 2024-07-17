Wednesday, July 17, 2024
Northwest ISD named visual arts District of Distinction

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
Photo courtesy of Northwest ISD

Northwest ISD has been named a 2024 District of Distinction by the Texas Art Education Association, the district announced this week.

The honor is given to districts with a well-rounded education that advocates for and integrates visual arts curriculum to inspire creativity and build social emotional learning that connect learners to their community and beyond, according to a district news release. Only 94 districts across Texas received recognition from more than 1,200 eligible, indicating NISD is among the top 5% in the state. The district will be honored at the TAEA Administration & Supervision Division meeting and General Session during the TAEA Fall Conference General Assembly on Nov. 15.

TAEA, the leading advocate for visual arts in the state, asked districts to submit documentation showing they met criteria from a 14-point rubric including areas such as VASE participation, community service, visual arts advocacy, collaboration with other disciplines and more. This is the fifth year that TAEA is honoring districts that meet rigorous criteria as evidenced from data, according to NISD.

Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

