What businesses are coming to Northlake Crossing

Northlake Crossing is a new retail center that will be coming to Northlake. Here are some of the businesses that are registered to go in at the 1633 Robson Ranch Road address.

There is a west side of the development and an east side. So far, these businesses are slotted to be on the east side.

Timekeepers Haus is a coffee shop on the east side of the development that will also serve Boba tea. It is expected to finish construction in November. This is their Instagram page.

Star Physical Therapy is a physical therapy office that will go in on the east side of the development. It is expected to finish construction in May.

Donut Space is a donut shop that will be located within the east side of the development, as well.

Saha Threading and Hair Salon is a salon that will be on the east side. It is expected to finish construction by December 1.

Dumont Creamery & Cafe is an ice cream shop. It is a chain that has other locations around North Texas. It is expected to open in June. This is their Instagram page and Facebook page.

Le Rich Med Spa is a spa that offers botox and skincare treatments. This is their Facebook page.

Grapevine Golf Cars is a golf cart showroom that will be opening its second location. They offer cart rentals, accessories, custom carts and servicing and repair.

In the latest Northlake Town survey, residents rated new businesses high on the list of priorities for the Town.

At Northlake Crossing, there will be nine new businesses on the east side of the development and five more on the west side, feeding that demand.

The entire east side has been leased out and a few on the west side have been leased.