Meet the Candidates: Copper Canyon Mayor

Voters will head to the polls starting this month to elect their representatives on local town councils and school boards. In addition, there will be special elections on some ballots in southern Denton County.

Early voting for the Saturday, May 3 General Election runs from Tuesday, April 22 to Tuesday, April 29. Find more voter information on the Denton County Elections Administration website at www.votedenton.gov or in Copper Canyon’s election details.

The Cross Timbers Gazette emailed questionnaires to candidates in selected contested local municipal and school board elections. Below is each candidate’s profile, listed in alphabetical order. Incumbents are marked with an (i). Complete candidate profiles are available at CrossTimbersGazette.com.

Mayor (2-year term)

Jeff Mayer, 69

Town of residence: Copper Canyon

How long have you resided in the city/town you wish to represent? 40 years

Current occupation: Retired-American Airlines/United States Air Force Pilot

Education: B.S. in Electrical Engineering–United States Air Force Academy, USAF Pilot Training and various USAF aircraft programs, USAF Maintenance Officer Qualification

Previous or current service on governmental/community/civic boards: Town Council member for Copper Canyon

What made you motivated to run for this position and why are you the best choice? Having lived in Copper Canyon for 40 years, my family has enjoyed our town’s open landscape. As mayor, protecting that now and for future families will be my goal. I will work, as mayor, with the Town Council to evaluate proposed development while reaching out to understand our residents’ views. I am committed as mayor to keeping Copper Canyon “country connected,” ensuring we have a safe community and all families can enjoy our “oasis” in the metroplex.

Mission statement: As mayor, I will work with the Town Council, preserving Copper Canyon’s large-lot, single-family zoning while preventing unnecessary commercial development. I will guide the Town Council to always keep our unique country home life in mind while balancing the town’s needs, so we keep Copper Canyon the place everyone wishes to live.

Ron Robertson, 70 (i)

Town of residence: Copper Canyon

How long have you resided in the city/town you wish to represent? Eight years

Occupation: Swimming pool construction contractor

Education: High school

Previous or current service on government/community/civic boards: I have accumulated a total of 26 years of experience in municipal government. I served as a City Councilman in Coppell, Texas for eight years, followed by 12 years as Mayor of Bartonville, Texas. Currently, I am serving as the Mayor of Copper Canyon, Texas, a position I have held for the past six years.

What motivated you to run for this position and why are you the best choice? I am motivated to continue doing the work that I have done for the past six years, which is to make Copper Canyon safe, wealthy and secure. I’m the best choice because I have the experience and a great working relationship with county and state officials. Serving as a mayor in a small General Law Class A Town for a total of 18 years makes me the best choice.

Mission statement: One of the things I will bring forward if reelected is to create a 2035 plan for the Town of Copper Canyon. We need to envision what our town will look like in 10 years. What our tax rate will be and our ad valorem value; how much money will we have invested. What will our road system look like and how will we be developed out. We have a potential for retail growth.