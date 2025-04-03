Former Argyle town administrator returns in town secretary role

After resigning from her position as town administrator of Argyle in August, Erika McComis is back as town secretary.

“I’m excited,” she said about returning to Argyle after two previous stints with the Town. “I really love Argyle and this role just fits where my life is right now.”

McComis said she is going to be a grandmother in the fall and is taking an LSAT course with plans to apply to law school in the spring.

As town secretary, McComis said she wouldn’t have to do as much after-hours work that she used to do as administrator. It would mostly be Town Council meetings that she will have to go to after-hours, helping balance her work and life duties.

“Town secretary work is something that I’ve done for a while and I really enjoy doing it,” she said. “Plus, I love the town and the staff and the people here.”

Argyle Mayor Pro Tem Ron Schmidt said it is exciting to have McComis back.

“In my experience, she was the best town secretary Argyle had in the last 15-20 years,” he said. “She has all our institutional knowledge.”

Candi Smith is the current town secretary and will shift to assistant town secretary duties alongside McComis. Smith will handle human resources and other tasks while she continues to develop under someone who has a history of success with the Town.

“It’s exciting,” said McComis. “I always like to see people grow in their career and move forward.”

Schmidt added that it was good for Argyle to have her working with Smith.

“Not only are we going to have the best back, we will also be creating a succession plan,” he said.

In between her first two stints with Argyle, she worked for the City of Breckenridge as city manager.

The search for a new town administrator is nearly complete, with the four finalists—selected from a pool of 93 applicants—scheduled to be interviewed on April 15 at town hall.