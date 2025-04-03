Carpenter: Argyle ISD Bond Election set for May 3

By Argyle ISD Superintendent Dr. Courtney Carpenter

The Argyle ISD Board of Trustees unanimously called a bond election for May 3, 2025, during a special meeting on February 12. The proposed $423.17 million bond, developed by the community-led Bond & Growth Planning Committee (BGPC), includes two propositions and maintains the current tax rate to address rapid campus enrollment growth, campus improvements, and infrastructure.

The 30-member BGPC, consisting of parents, staff, and community members, analyzed student growth, financial data, and facility needs before finalizing the proposal. This package is a reduction of more than $88 million from the 2024 bond election.

Proposition A – $393.7 million

New Elementary #6

New Middle School #2

Planning & Design for Middle School #3

Capital improvements for existing schools

Land acquisition, buses, and technology infrastructure

Proposition B – $29.4 million

Argyle High School at Canyon Falls Baseball/Softball Complex

Capital improvements in the proposal will enhance existing facilities but will not add student capacity. Updates are included for Hilltop Elementary, the Sixth Grade Center, Argyle Middle School (377 campus), and Argyle High School (Canyon Falls). Full details of all projects can be found in the full presentation on ArgyleISD.com.

Their forward-thinking approach ensures our community can consider a bond package that meets the needs of our rapidly growing district.

The district will host three in-person bond presentations and offer an on-demand version for convenience. Visit www.argyleisd.com/bond2025 for details, FAQs, and voting information.

Key Election Dates:

📌 Voter Registration Deadline: April 3

📌 Early Voting: April 22–April 29

📌 Election Day: May 3