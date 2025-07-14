Monday, July 14, 2025
Missing Lewisville teen has been found, suspect arrested

Micah Pearce
By Micah Pearce
The Lewisville Police Department announced early Sunday morning that a 13-year-old female from Lewisville was located and a suspect was arrested for allegedly abducting her.

An AMBER Alert was sent out early Sunday morning for the teen victim, who was last seen at 11:35 p.m. Saturday night in the 1200 block of South State Highway 121 Business in Lewisville before she was taken.

According to police, the victim had physical and mental disabilities.

Lewisville PD hasn’t released the identity of the suspect, but described him as a 40-50-year-old black male that stands around 5’10.”

Police are continuing to investigate the case. To provide information in regards to this case, call the Lewisville Police Department tip line at 469.540.6726.

Micah Pearce is a Digital Reporter for The Cross Timbers Gazette. Contact him at 940-‪268-3505‬.

