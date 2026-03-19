Bartonville man arrested in FBI operation for removing body from cemetery

A Bartonville man with a history of arrests in Denton County was arrested Wednesday after an investigation alleged he unlawfully dug up and abused a body taken from a local cemetery.

Michael Chadwick Fry was taken into custody Wednesday after investigators with the Bartonville Police Department, assisted by Special Agents and Task Force Officers from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, executed a search warrant at his Bartonville residence.

According to Bartonville PD, the investigation was initiated after investigators received credible information that Fry had “unlawfully removed and abused human remains taken from a local cemetery.”

Officials said the case remains active and ongoing. Check back for more information as it is released from the investigation.

Fry has a long history of arrests in Denton County.

He was most recently booked into the Denton County Jail on March 20, 2022 on a criminal mischief charge that occurred on Oct. 26, 2021.

Before that, he had been arrested 28 times by the Denton County Sheriff’s Office, Denton PD and Argyle PD dating back to Aug. 5, 2003.

Some charges he has collected over the years have been possession of alcohol by a minor, burglary, engaging in organized criminal activity, arson, theft, terroristic threats, driving while intoxicated, resisting arrest and his most recent charge: abuse of corpse without legal authority.

According to the Denton County Jail, he is being held on $30,000 bond.