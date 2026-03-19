How to make it an EGG-cellent Easter in southern Denton County

The Easter celebrations start early in southern Denton County with plenty of events going on as soon as Saturday. Check out how residents can hunt eggs and enjoy spring weather.

Highland Village

A pair of Easter egg hunts will take place for Highland Village residents, including a unique event for residents with four legs and fur on Saturday at 9:30 a.m.

The Easter Egg Houndup gives dogs big and small the chance to participate in an event mostly reserved for kids.

According to the City, K-9 Kastle Dog Park at Unity Park will be separated for small, medium and large dogs.

Dogs will get the chance to sniff out doggie treat-filled Easter eggs during continuous rounds of 10-minute egg hunts that will last until 11:30 a.m.

Owners of participating dogs should bring a basket or bag to collect the eggs their dogs sniff out and participating dogs must remain on a six-foot or shorter non-retractable leash at all times.

The dog handler must be at least 16 years old and can only handle two dogs at a time.

In addition to the doggie egg hunt, the four-legged friends can also participate in a costume contents, where the best, funniest and most creative costumed dogs will be awarded a $25 Petco gift card.

Dogs can also get the last of their energy out with skills courses at the Unity Park flex field.

The true Easter Egg Hunt will happen the following Saturday, March 28.

Aside from the egg hunt, which will start right at 10 a.m., guests can take pictures with the Easter Bunny, face painting, a fire engine, bounce houses and free ice cream.

Highland Village will split egg hunt groups into the following age groups:

Toddlers – 3 years old on the Red Field

4-6 years old on the Yellow Field

7-10 years old on the Green Field

According to the City, if the hunt is canceled due to rain, it will be held the following Saturday, April 4 at 10 a.m.

Double Oak

The Double Oak Women’s Club will host its annual Pancake Breakfast & Egg Hunt event on Saturday, March 28.

It will take place at the Double Oak Volunteer Fire Station from 9-11 a.m.

The main event, the egg hunt, will start right at 10:30 a.m.

However, there will be other activities and games for everyone to enjoy.

According to DOWC, adults will cost $7 and kids $3.

For more information, text or call 214-300-177 or 872-824-9591.

Flower Mound

The Town of Flower Mound’s annual Easter Egg Scramble returns to Jake’s Hilltop Park for its 42nd edition.

It will take place on Saturday, March 28 from 1:30-3:30 p.m.

“Enjoy a spring afternoon filled with candy, fun activities and a special visit from the Easter Bunny,” said the Town.

The Egg Scramble will start at 2:30 p.m.

According to the Town, participants will be separated by age groups for kids under 12. Then, after the kids’ scramble, adults will get the chance to scramble for some eggs, themselves.

“Don’t miss out on this exciting free event for the whole family,” said they Town.

Trophy Club

An Easter EGGstravaganza will be a free event for Trophy Club residents on Saturday, March 28 at Harmony Park.

The event will take place from 9-11 a.m. and includes an egg hunt for kids ages 10 and under, which will be separated by age groups.

Families will also have the chance to take photos with the Easter Bunny, bounce around in inflatable houses and enjoy colorful face painting throughout the event.

According to the Town, food and coffee will be available for purchase.

Kids will also have the chance to get some hands-on experience with animals at the petting zoo.

“With activities for all ages and plenty of springtime cheer, EGGstravaganza is the perfect way to celebrate the season with family and friends,” said the Town.

Argyle

Argyle will host its annual Easter Egg Hunt at Unity Park on Saturday, April 4.

The day will start with a pancake breakfast courtesy of the Argyle Lions Club from 8-11 a.m. in front of the Sixth Grade Campus. Tickets will be available at the door.

Following the early meal, the egg hunt and other festivities at Unity Park will last from 9 a.m. until noon.

According to Mayor Ron Schmidt, game and vendor booths, food trucks, bounce houses, a water slide and a train will all be set up for a day of entertainment.

Local groups will also be performing at the event.

Schmidt said more volunteers are always welcome to help in a multitude of ways and can sign up on the Argyle Business Association’s website.

Check back for added events ahead of Easter weekend.