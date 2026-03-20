Eads: Spring brings blooms and sunshine! 

Signs of spring are all around us as we close out the winter months on March 20.

Sunny days and warm temperatures bring out the gardener in most of us this time of year. Walking by our Denton County Administrative Courthouse in Denton, spring is evident in the fast-growing sage, and the budding Texas Redbud trees. Soon, we will see Crepe Myrtle blossoms lining the walkway to our outdoor amphitheater and the daylilies line the entrance to the Courthouse. Black-eyed Susans and purple coneflower soon will join the chorus.

These are but a few of the native plant species we’ve chosen to use in our landscapes at more than 30 Denton County buildings – one of my missions to reduce water needs and replenish our wildlife habitation by attracting butterflies and providing ample food for birds.

This year, we added a purple martin nesting box near the iron bridge across our backyard pond where we hope to attract a few tenants this spring. Our region is part of their breeding grounds as they migrate from the winter in South America to our region. Depending mostly on backyard bird houses, purple martins are voracious eaters of aerial insects, including mosquitoes.

They are so common in our area that Lewisville claimed the purple martin years ago as its city logo.

Our Master Naturalist and Master Gardener associations across Denton County continue to be busy in all four seasons, but especially now as spring nears. The Elm Fork Chapter of the Texas Master Naturalists has more than 50 active projects in our area, ranging from designing the 23-acre Thrive Nature Park in Lewisville to maintaining a 600-acre conservation area in Trophy Club Park.

Our Denton County Master Gardener Association provides tips and training for everything from gardening techniques and tool maintenance to creating an edible garden. Be sure to check out their calendar and gardening information at www.dcmga.com.

The annual Denton County Master Gardener Plant Sale is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 25 at the North Texas Fairgrounds, 2217 North Carroll Blvd. You will see many native plants adapted to our soils and weather as well as hard-to-find plants. It is every gardener’s dream sale.

Then, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on May 9, the 2026 Garden Tour and Education Fair will be in Carrollton this year. The tours will include three member gardens and two public gardens. Be sure to visit the website under connect/upcoming events to reserve a spot.

Connect With Us: If you have any questions or comments, please let me hear from you. My email is [email protected], and my office number is 940-349-2820. For more information, register for my newsletter at www.Dentoncounty.gov/countyjudgenewslettersignup