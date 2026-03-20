Local nonprofit, church team up to collect 4k pounds of canned food

Residents of the southern Denton County community added a few extra canned food items to their shopping carts on Sunday to benefitted a local nonprofit.

Volunteers from Valley Ridge Church greeted shoppers and asked them to buy an extra canned food item that could be donated to Heart of the City Lewisville.

Because of their efforts, the drive collected 4,019 pounds of food that will go directly to helping individuals and families that receive resources from Heart of the City.

The event was part of Valley Ridge Church’s “Good Week,” an initiative designed to encourage acts of kindness and service throughout the community.

“This is a beautiful reminder of what happens when a community comes together with a shared purpose,” said Nicole Felder, Heart of the City’s CEO. “We are deeply grateful to the church for organizing this effort and to every person who chose to give. Those small acts of generosity add up to make a meaningful difference for families who need support.”

Shoppers saw the extra canned food purchase as a small, simple way to positively impact and give back to the community.

“I know there are people in need and I feel like we should be helping the community, so why not,” said local resident Natalie Villarreal.

According to Heart of the City, all the food collected will be distributed to the nonprofit’s outreach program, which will help ensure local individuals and families have access to essential food resources.

Recently, Heart of the City named new leaders, including Felder as CEO and Danny Myall as the nonprofit’s COO.

The nonprofit was also named the 2025 Nonprofit of the Year at the 19th annual Unity Luncheon on July 29 in Lewisville.

For more information on Heart of the City, visit the nonprofit’s website.